Stocks fall and yields jump after inflation data torpedoes rate cut hopes





Economists are speaking out after U.S. consumer prices came in higher than expected in March. The general consensus? Don't expect a rate cut in the near future. “Today's crucial CPI release likely sealed the fate of the June FOMC meeting, with a decline now highly unlikely,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, in reaction. upon publication. “This is the third positive result in a row and means that the stalled disinflationary narrative can no longer be called an incident. “In fact, even if inflation were to cool next month to a more comfortable number, the Fed is likely being cautious enough now to mean that a July cut could also be a difficult period from which “The US elections will start to interfere in monetary policy decision-making by the Fed,” Shah added. Investors now anticipate two cuts of 25 basis points this year, compared to six cuts expected at the start of the year, according to Bloomberg data. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% from the previous month and 3.5% from a year earlier in March, an acceleration from the annual price rise of 3.2% in February and higher than economists' expectations. On a “core” basis, which excludes the more volatile costs of food and gasoline, prices in March increased 0.4% from the previous month and 3.8% from last year, which corresponds to the February data. Both measures were also higher than economists predicted. Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said the warmer data could push more policymakers “into the two-rate-cut camp.” “The Fed is trending toward lowering interest rates this year, but the strong job market and recent increases in inflation give it room to be patient,” Sweet said. “If the Fed does not cut interest rates in June, then the window could be closed until September because there is little data released between the June and July meetings that could change the Fed's calculations.” “There is a growing chance that the Fed will cut rates by less than 75 basis points this year,” he predicted. But Greg Daco, chief economist at EY, warned investors to be patient: “I think we need to be very careful with this idea that this is a step-by-step process.” In an interview with Yahoo Finance, he noted that “these types of numbers still indicate disinflationary pressures. It's still moving in the right direction, and it will take time.” After the data was released, markets were pricing in an 80% chance that the Federal Reserve would keep rates steady at its June meeting, based on CME FedWatch Tool data. That's an increase from a roughly 40% chance the day before. More than half of investors are also betting the central bank will remain steady until its July meeting, with markets now widely expecting the first cut to come in September. Learn more here.

