Stock market today: Wall Street remains stable after its fall due to concerns about rates





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting Thursday, a day after falling on concerns that interest rates could remain high for some time. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in morning trading, following a 0.9% decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 237 points, or 0.6%, as of 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.1%. In the bond market, which has driven much of the action on Wall Street, Treasury yields have been mixed and kept pressure on the stock market. They calmed down early in the morning and then recovered after a mixed batch data on the United States economy and speculation about when the European Central Bank might cut interest rates. He kept its main rate stable after a meeting in Germany. When or if the Federal Reserve lower interest rates In the United States, the question traders crave is one of the top questions dominating Wall Street. After entering the forecast of the year at least six cuts When it comes to rates, traders have since significantly lowered their expectations. A chain of hotter that expected -reports on inflation and economy has sparked fears that last year's progress on inflation has stalled. Many traders now expect just two cuts in 2024, with some discussing the possibility of zero cuts.

A report released Thursday morning showed that inflation at the wholesale level was a little lower last month than economists expected. This is encouraging, but it also shows that underlying inflation trends were closer to forecasts, if not slightly higher. These figures do not take into account the effects of fuel prices and some other notoriously volatile prices, and economists say they can give a better idea of ​​where inflation is heading. The update doesn't make up for Wednesday's disappointing report on U.S. consumer inflation, but it could ease investors' nerves, at least in the short term, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley. A separate report said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It's the latest signal that the job market remains remarkably strong despite high interest rates. There are growing concerns that stubbornly high inflation could tie the hands of the Federal Reserve, which had hinted it might cut rates three times in 2024. The Federal Reserve kept its main interest rate on hold at highest level since 2001 in the hope of reducing it. enough on the economy and investment prices to control high inflation. The fear is that rates that are too high for too long could cause a recession.

In fact, some investors are now warning that any rate cut by the Fed could be seen as a wake-up call more than anything else. They could come only if the economy and job market weaken enough to require an additional boost to the economy. All of this comes at a time when critics were already calling the U.S. stock market too expensive after its jump of more than 20% since Halloween. For stock prices to appear more reasonable, without requiring sharp declines, either interest rates would need to fall or corporate profits would need to strengthen. Earnings reporting season has just begun, as companies tell investors how much they earned in the first three months of the year. Analysts generally expect S&P 500 companies to post a third straight quarter of growth, according to FactSet. The hidden reasons for profit growth could change, according to Bank of America strategists. Having previously focused on cost cuts and other measures aimed at squeezing more out of every dollar of revenue, the next stage of the profit-rising cycle will be led by stronger sales, Ohsung Kwon wrote and Savita Subramanian in a report from BofA Global Research.

Constellation Brands rose 2%, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the three months through February. He cited solid growth for his Modelo Especial beer brand. He also gave a profit forecast for the next fiscal year that beat Wall Street expectations. On the losing side, CarMax fell 12.7%. It published a profit for its last quarter that was weaker than expected by analysts. Rising interest rates on auto loans are making the sector more difficult, alongside tightening lending standards and low consumer confidence. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.55% Wednesday evening to 4.58%. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell slightly to 4.95% from 4.97%. On foreign stock markets, indices fell across Europe. Stocks were mixed in Asia, where South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1% after the ruling conservative party suffered a decline. a crushing defeat during parliamentary elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2024/apr/11/stock-market-today-wall-street-holds-steadier-after-its-slide-on-worries-about-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos