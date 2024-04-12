UNCW to expand maritime cybersecurity program





UNCW worked with Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) to secure $625,000 from the FY24 federal budget for “Maritime Cybersecurity: Advancing Standards, Research, and Workforce Development” . Professor Ulku Clark, director of the UNCW Center for Cyber ​​Defense Education, is the principal investigator (PI) of this project and Professor Ron Vetter, founding dean of the UNCW College of Science and Engineering, will serve as co-principal investigator. The interdisciplinary research team includes faculty from multiple departments in the Cameron School of Business and the College of Science and Engineering. The overarching goal of this funding is to help ensure and strengthen the resilience of the maritime subsector of the transportation systems sector, one of 16 sectors designated in Presidential Policy Directive 21 as critical infrastructure. As the current administration made clear in a February 21, 2024 executive order, strengthening maritime cybersecurity is essential because “America's prosperity is directly linked to maritime commerce and the integrated network of ports, terminals and , ships, waterways and land connections. which constitute the country's maritime transport system (MTS). “The United States must ensure that we have the tools necessary to deter hostile actors from targeting our maritime sector,” said Congressman Rouzer. “It is important that UNCW has the resources to expand its maritime cybersecurity research and education program, and I was pleased to contribute to the FY 2024 appropriations process. As cyber threats increase, UNCW will continue to lead the way in training the highly skilled. skilled workforce defending our nation's maritime industry from cyberattacks threatening our supply chains. This funding will allow UNCW to focus on maritime cybersecurity issues, including risk assessment and development of remediation plans, train a workforce to address the shortage of cybersecurity professionals and to develop standards that can be shared nationally. This effort will support government agencies' efforts to develop practices to reduce cyber risks for the maritime industry. “UNCW cultivates a vibrant and collaborative cybersecurity ecosystem,” said Dr. Clark. “As North Carolina’s coastal university, we strongly support the blue economy, which includes major efforts to address the need for a highly skilled maritime cybersecurity workforce. » The UNCW Center for Cyber ​​Defense Education was established in 2018 and UNCW now offers eight cybersecurity programs, including major, minor and multiple concentrations in cybersecurity. The addition of a specialization in maritime cybersecurity will build on UNCW’s already strong cybersecurity curriculum and help find solutions to critical national security issues. Rich partnerships propel CCDE’s success and include an engaged Cybersecurity Advisory Council comprised of regional business partners; an active student-led cyber defense club; and strong collaborative academic coalitions, including the Carolina Cyber ​​Network (CCN) and the North Carolina Partnership for Cybersecurity Excellence (NC-PaCE). The United States' system of ports and waterways contributes more than $5 trillion to the nation's economy, employs more than 30 million people, and is the conduit for more than 90 percent of all foreign commerce.

