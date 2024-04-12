



On April 10, 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS issued a Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) under Section 45V of the Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit (PTC). Internal Revenue Code. The supplemental NPRM provides additional information on and solicits comments on the Interim Emissions Rate (PER) process. The supplemental NPRM follows the initial NPRM under Section 45V, issued on December 26, 2023. (See previous Holland & Knight alerts, “Treasury, IRS Release Section 45V Clean Hydrogen PTC Proposed Regulations,” December 22, 2023, and “Breaking Under the PTC's Proposed Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Rules,” January 10, 2024.) The PER process The amount of the Section 45V credit is determined based on the life cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rate of all hydrogen produced in a qualified clean hydrogen production facility during of a tax year. LGES emissions must be determined by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Technologies (GREET) model. If the most recent GREET model does not provide GHG emissions rates associated with a facility's hydrogen production pathway (i.e., if the feedstock used by the facility or the hydrogen technology production is not included in the most recent GREET model), treatment proposals are offered. Reg. § 1.45V-4 directs the taxpayer to use the PER process. Request a PER Under the initial NPRM, a taxpayer may only request a PER after completing an initial engineering and design (FEED) study or similar indicators of project maturity. The supplemental NPRM provides that the PER process begins with the submission of a completed Emissions Value Application and requires that a FEED study be completed based on a Class 3 cost estimate from the Association for Advanced Cost Engineering. Holland & Knight Overview The Department of the Treasury and the IRS are seeking comments on alternatives to the FEED study to demonstrate project readiness. Given the significant capital and development time required for a clean hydrogen production facility, several ratepayers noted in their comments to the NPRM that completion of a FEED study was too late. In effect, the PER determines the issuance rate, which, in turn, determines the amount of credit under Article 45V. Where the Section 45V credit is critical to the economics of the project, the inability to request a PER earlier in the development process could pose problems. As noted in the supplemental NPRM, in order to request a PER for a given hydrogen production facility, taxpayers must submit the following information to DOE: specific sections of the FEED study, as described in the DOE Emissions Value Request Process Instructions

a completed emissions value request form, as described in the instructions Additionally, taxpayers may submit any additional information that may be helpful to the DOE in conducting a GHG analysis. The Treasury Department and the IRS are seeking comments regarding the PER process, including: whether additional procedures need to be implemented to complete the emission value request process

information to be collected and whether additional information should be considered by the DOE when evaluating an application for an emissions value request

whether additional procedures need to be implemented to complete the emission value request process

information to be collected and whether additional information should be considered by the DOE when evaluating an application for an emissions value request

any other aspect of the process Comments are expected in approximately 30 days. Holland & Knight Overview Taxpayers who need to obtain a PER for clean hydrogen production facilities should strongly consider submitting comments in response to the supplemental NPRM.

