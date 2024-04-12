Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 10, 2024 in New York. As new inflation data released today showed a continued rise, stocks fell across the board, with the Dow falling more than 400 points.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Stock futures hovered near the flat line Thursday evening as traders eagerly awaited the earnings release of major U.S. banks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures increased by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq 100 Futures have changed little.
The action follows a clear rebound in S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite as tech stocks led a comeback following Wednesday's inflation-fueled selloff. On Thursday, the Nasdaq gained 1.68% to close at a record high, while the S&P500 advanced 0.74%. Stock of 30 Dow fell slightly by 0.01%, posting its fourth consecutive day of loss.
Apple was among the Magnificent Seven who rallied Thursday. The iPhone maker jumped 4.3% after Bloomberg News reported on the company's plans to overhaul its Mac products with new chips focused on artificial intelligence. Apple had its best day since May 2023.
AI darling Nvidia also increased by 4.1%, and Amazon jumped to an all-time high before closing up 1.7%.
Going forward, AI tailwind will be key in determining which stocks lead the current uptrend, said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
“The current divergence between the Nasdaq and the Dow is quite telling: this is still a divided market, with things driven by AI.” he told CNBC. “That’s what you want for the future, that’s what you need to be sustainable.”
Thursday's tech rally pared weekly losses for the S&P 500, which is now down 0.1% for the period. The Nasdaq is on track to close the week up 1.2%. The Dow Jones is the underperformer, down 1.1% since the start of the week.
The first-quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest on Friday, with a slew of major U.S. financial institutions expected to report results before the bell. These include JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi Group, black rock And State Street.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/11/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GC to DC: Tales from the Swamp: Prime-time entertainment in the heart of the city
- Major League Cricket squads 2024: Complete MLC player list for all teams
- Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week hosts Impact Awards show and gala
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Today in politics: PM Modi set to address Udhampur rally; Rahul and Stalin on the same stage in Coimbatore | News from the political pulse
- Kartik Aaryan shares his thoughts on meeting two Bollywood actresses who later became close friends
- Australia records lowest seven-day coronavirus death rate in more than two years | Health
- The restaurant owner introduces his customers to the richness of Indian cuisine
- Mauriello and Kemp are showing well at the Olympic Junior Rifle Championships
- See what guests wore to Japan's State Dinner at the White House
- Donald Trump biopic and new films by Yorgos Lanthimos and Andrea Arnold will premiere at Cannes | Cannes 2024
- Prabowo meets Jokowi twice during 2024 Eid holiday