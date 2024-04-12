Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 10, 2024 in New York. As new inflation data released today showed a continued rise, stocks fell across the board, with the Dow falling more than 400 points.

Stock futures hovered near the flat line Thursday evening as traders eagerly awaited the earnings release of major U.S. banks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures increased by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq 100 Futures have changed little.

The action follows a clear rebound in S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite as tech stocks led a comeback following Wednesday's inflation-fueled selloff. On Thursday, the Nasdaq gained 1.68% to close at a record high, while the S&P500 advanced 0.74%. Stock of 30 Dow fell slightly by 0.01%, posting its fourth consecutive day of loss.

Apple was among the Magnificent Seven who rallied Thursday. The iPhone maker jumped 4.3% after Bloomberg News reported on the company's plans to overhaul its Mac products with new chips focused on artificial intelligence. Apple had its best day since May 2023.

AI darling Nvidia also increased by 4.1%, and Amazon jumped to an all-time high before closing up 1.7%.

Going forward, AI tailwind will be key in determining which stocks lead the current uptrend, said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

“The current divergence between the Nasdaq and the Dow is quite telling: this is still a divided market, with things driven by AI.” he told CNBC. “That’s what you want for the future, that’s what you need to be sustainable.”

Thursday's tech rally pared weekly losses for the S&P 500, which is now down 0.1% for the period. The Nasdaq is on track to close the week up 1.2%. The Dow Jones is the underperformer, down 1.1% since the start of the week.

The first-quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest on Friday, with a slew of major U.S. financial institutions expected to report results before the bell. These include JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo , Citi Group , black rock And State Street .