Stock Market Today: Global Markets Mixed After Big Tech-led Wall Street Rebound





European stocks opened higher on Friday after most Asian markets fell despite a tech-fueled rebound on Wall Street the day before. Oil prices were higher. The S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%. Germany's DAX advanced 1% to 18,141.43, with data on Friday showing the country's inflation rate fell to 2.3% in March, the lowest level since June 2021. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 1% to 8,105.14. In London, the FTSE 100 index rose 1% to 8,005.91 after the country's gross domestic product rose 0.1% in February. In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 index closed 0.2% higher at 39,523.55, with the dollar settling at 153.28 Japanese yen, nearly matching the 34-year high of 153.32 yen reached Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.2% to 16,721.69, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 3,019.47. The resilience of Asian stocks is remarkable, particularly given the strengthening U.S. dollar and continued deflationary challenges in China, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a commentary. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,681.82 after the Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,788.10. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.7% to a record 16,442.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, lagged. It slipped less than 0.1%. Apple was the main force pushing the market higher, and it climbed 4.3% to pare its loss for the year so far. Nvidia was close behind as it continues to embark on a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. The chip company rose 4.1% to bring its annual gain to 83%. Amazon added 1.7% and set a record after surpassing its previous high set in 2021. It's a return to last year's form, when a handful of Big Tech stocks were responsible for the majority of the markets' gains. This year, the gains were spread out. Until concerns about stubbornly high inflation cool financial markets. In the bond market, which has driven much of the action on Wall Street, Treasury yields have remained relatively stable after a mixed batch data on inflation and the United States economy. When or if the Federal Reserve lower interest rates traders crave has been one of the top questions dominating Wall Street. After entering the forecast of the year at least six cuts When it comes to rates, traders have since significantly lowered their expectations. A chain of hotter – that – expected -reports on inflation and economy has sparked fears that last year's progress on inflation has stalled. Many traders now expect just two cuts in 2024, with some discussing the possibility of zero cuts. A report released Thursday showed that inflation at the wholesale level was a little lower last month than economists expected. That's encouraging, but the data also showed that underlying inflation trends were closer to forecasts, if not slightly higher. These figures do not take into account the effects of fuel prices and some other notoriously volatile prices, and economists say they can give a better idea of ​​where inflation is heading. A separate report says fewer Americans workers filed for unemployment performances last week. It's the latest signal that the job market remains remarkably strong despite high interest rates. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.54% on Friday from 4.55% on Wednesday evening. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 95 cents to $85.97 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, was 85 cents higher at $90.59 a barrel. In currency trading, the euro costs $1.0659, up from $1.0725.

