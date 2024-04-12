Business
The top 10 things to watch in the stock market according to Jim Cramer on Thursday
My top 10 things to watch for Thursday April 11
- The government's second inflation report of the week was cooler. A day after the higher Consumer Price Index sent stocks tumbling, the The smaller-than-expected increase in the producer price index in March reversed the market's initial weakness to the upside.
- How could so many prognosticators have been so wrong about consumer inflation, economic data, the path of Federal Reserve interest rates? Isn't that the real enigma? That's why I said in my Sunday column that I was trying to ignore all this talk about rates and focus on earnings season, which begins in earnest this week.
- Club name Constellations Brands delivers superior earnings and revenue results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Issues better-than-expected earnings per share guidance for full-year 2025 excluding Canopy. Fellow Club holding company Wells Fargo is one of the first banks to report along with JPMorgan and Citigroup on Friday.
- Raymond James raises club name Nvidia price target to $1,100 per share from $850. Retains a strong Buy rating. The analysts met with the AI chipmaker's management, saying they came away with “growing conviction about AI generation demand, Blackwell GPU ramps and the company's full-stack leadership.”
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy writes in his annual letter to shareholders that he will continue to look for ways to control costs even as the cloud and e-commerce giant increases investments in new growth areas like artificial intelligence.
- Morgan Stanley increases Microsoft price target at $520 per share from $465. Analysts cite the cloud and software maker's leadership position in secular trends, including AI.
- Piper Sandler increases club name Metaplatforms price target at $600 per share from $525. Analysts say their channel checks are positive and are seeing positive numbers.
- Club name Costco announces quarterly dividend increase of nearly 14% alongside strong sales in March. Wells Fargo analysts called the sales “pure GOLD,” referring to the boost the retailer got from selling gold bars. Wells Fargo estimates its gold sales at $200 million to $300 million in March. It was online-only, increasing e-commerce sales by 28%.
- Stifel removes Club participation Starbucks price target at $90 per share from $102. Maintains the rating. Analysts believe the coffee giant is seeing “some challenges with lower-income consumers.”
- Mizuho raises club name GE Health price target at $110 per share from $96. Analysts are on bullish radiological figures.
