The Best National Grilled Cheese Day Recipe 2024 Needs Good Bread

Americans eat more than 2 billion grilled cheese sandwiches every year.

The availability of white bread and slices of processed cheese led to the rise of grilled cheese.

But the simple dish can be improved with other ingredients and using your food processor and air fryer.

When it comes to comfort food, few dishes can beat the grilled cheese sandwich.

And there's even a special day today, April 12, to celebrate this beloved dish: National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

It's the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and you can turn your own grilled cheese creations into an even more satisfying dining experience.

It's certain that Americans love grilled cheese sandwiches, as they consumed an estimated 2.3 billion of them in the 12 months ending in September 2022, according to market research firm The NPD Group.'s National Eating Trends and the CREST foodservice tracking service.

There's plenty of room for experimentation in the kitchen, as most of them, more than 2.1 billion, were prepared and eaten at home. Another 160 million were ordered from restaurants and catering outlets, says the NPD.

On National Grilled Cheese Day: History of the Sandwich

The recipe for what we consider the modern grilled cheese sandwich was implemented after JL Kraft & Bros. Co., which eventually became Kraft Foods, began making processed cheese after 1914, according to HowStuffWorks.com. Next came sliced ​​Wonder Bread, which the Continental Baking Company began distributing in 1930, note History.com.

During World War II, Navy cooks followed a government-issued cookbook and “grilled hundreds of 'American cheese sandwiches' in ship galleys,” according to The Food Timeline.

These were usually served as an open sandwich. But after Kraft began selling Kraft Singles, individually packaged slices of processed cheese, cooks began putting a second slice of bread on top, explains HowStuffWorks.com.

“This dish will always be a classic. Incredibly comforting and almost every culture has its own take on the pairing, so it's a childhood classic for most,” Eden Grinshpan, host of Top Chef Canada and the author of Eating Out Loud: Bold Middle Eastern Flavors for All Day, Every Day, told USA TODAY. “Melted cheese and bread. Simple perfection.

What's so special about the grilled cheese sandwich? Classic cuisine made with love

For many, grilled cheese sandwiches evoke a childhood memory, with a parent or grandparent often serving a delicious fudge accompanied by a bowl of typically tomato soup.

“It's comfort food. It's a simple meal,” said celebrity chef Carla Hall. “But if you don’t prepare it with love, it could be just as disastrous, like if the bread wasn’t lined up correctly or if the bread was burned.” and the cheese is cold.

However, as adults, we might want something “more interesting,” Hall said.

Changes can be as simple as using a different type of cheese or preparing the bread a different way before putting it in the pan. You can also radically up your grilled cheese game by adding new ingredients or grilling your sandwiches in a whole new way.

What's the easiest way to improve my grilled cheese?

If you usually put butter in the pan, try something else. Evenly butter the outside of both slices of bread before placing them in the pan, so that they have even coverage.

The best way to evenly coat bread? Brush the slices with melted butter, suggestsThe American test kitchen.

An alternative approach: On the bread, spread mayonnaise, which is made with oil and eggs, and allows for more even grilling, Hall explained. “Mayonnaise won't burn. You can better control the temperature of your grilled cheese.” And it can be tastier, Hall said. That's because mayonnaise “has flavor, acidity and salt,” she said.

You can even try using butter and mayonnaise. A recipe from Bon Appetit called “The Best Grilled Cheese Ever” features butter melted in the pan and mayonnaise spread on the exterior of the sandwich. “When the mayonnaise-covered bread meets the buttered pan, that’s when the magic really begins.” writes Alison Roman, food editor.

A hungry scene from the 2014 film “Chef” offers another tasty strategy. Jon Favreau, he wrote, directed, produced and starred in the film as chef Carl Casper, prepares a grilled cheese for his son. He butters both pieces of bread, pours a little olive oil into the pan then places each piece of bread, butter side down, on the oil and slides them around, mixing the oil and the butter.

Then he places slices of cheddar and a few shavings of other cheeses, including Gruyère and Parmesan, on each piece of bread. When the cheese begins to melt, he lifts the slices to check their coloring. When they look good, he finally flips one half of the sandwich onto the other. (After trying this recipe, I can attest to its quality.)

Want to try it yourself? On Netflix, you can watch Favreau and “Chef” co-producer Roy Choi recreate the process in Season 1, Episode 1 of “The Chef Show.”

What is the best bread for grilled cheese?

White bread is the classic choice. But there are many types of white bread. Many recipes, including the Bon Appétit offering, mention Pullman bread, which is a four-sided bread, according to Bakerpedia.

Other breads to try? Country white, hearty wheat, oatmeal or a favorite from Hall's Pumpernickel. “I love how toasty and crispy it gets,” she said.

Grinshpan adds, “I use soft bread like fresh sourdough, challah or, a favorite soft pita.” She has a recipe in her book Eating Out Loud: Bold Middle Eastern Flavors for All Day, Every Dayin which a buttered pita is stuffed with a mixture of Gouda, sesame seeds, nigella seeds.

She and her husband Ido “have very fond childhood memories of eating cheese toasties in Israel,” Grinshpan said. “Here I jazzed it up a little with some nigella and sesame seeds and finished it with a little honey for a little bit of that great sweet-salty taste. But if you wanted to ditch all that and just go get cheese in a pita? Nobody's going to be mad at a grilled cheese.”

Um, what about the cheese?

Finally, we come to the cheese. The classic choice here is American cheese, with Food Network's Classic American Grilled Cheese including a slice of white and yellow American cheese.

When you want to branch out from there, America's Test Kitchen recommends 3 ounces of mild cheddar or a combination of cheeses, including sharper cheddar and Monterey Jack. These can be grated and mixed.

Don't want to grate your cheese? Chase Brightwell, associate editor for America's Test Kitchen Reviews, suggests using a Y-shaped vegetable peeler.

How not to burn your grilled cheese sandwiches

Experiment by cooking your grilled cheese over low to medium-low to medium heat.

“As for when to flip the sandwich, the longer you take, the more developed and crispy the exterior will be; low to medium-low heat is best,” America's Test Kitchen recipe advises.

How to Use a Food Processor for Grilled Cheese with an Air Fryer

For the “Grilled Cheese for Adults” recipe, from Cook's Illustrateda magazine published by America's Test Kitchen, use your food processor to combine Robiola cheese (aged one year or less), Brie cheese, dry white wine, and chipotles with adobo sauce in your food processor to make a paste .

Spread (this) on oatmeal sandwich bread, then the outer slice of bread is brushed with a combination of unsalted butter and Dijon mustard to bake.

Many of Hall's grilled cheese sandwich recipes, found in his book Cooking with love: comfort food that hugs you, use a food processor. For the “Broccoli Pesto and Cheddar Grilled Cheese” sandwich, you combine broccoli florets, garlic cloves, pine nuts, parsley and Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon zest and juice, salt and 'olive oil. Then spread the pesto on one side of the bread, place a little cheddar on top. Then cook.

How to Make Grilled Cheese in an Air Fryer

Hall) learned a new trick during the pandemic shutdown: the air fryer can work wonders with grilled cheese.

She tried it with an extravagant creation called Grilled Cheese Tacoswhich includes pre-made taco meat, sandwiches dipped in egg mixture, then tortilla chips pureed in the food processor. The sandwich can be cooked over medium heat in a skillet, but she suggests trying your air fryer.

“You put it on the grill, then you set it to 300-325 (degrees) and it's ready in about seven minutes. It depends on your air fryer,” Hall said. “But the nice thing is that it's toasted all around. And I like your bread to be crusty and it's all melted because the heat is circulating. And if you eat it with soup, It’s a great dunk.”

Of course, when we think of fantastic recipes, celebrity chef Guy Fieri comes to mind. For a totally different type of grilled cheese that you could try cooking over a campfire, concocted by Guy FieriSausage, Mac and Cheese, and Grilled Cheese Camping Sandwiches. These also require some preparation, including cooking Italian sausage and macaroni and cheese made with shredded American cheese, cheddar, smoked Ggouda and Pprovolone.

You place King's Hawaiian Sliced ​​Sweet Bread in the toaster, add a slice of provolone, mac and cheese, sausage, and another slice of bread. Then cook on the fire or on your burner. (The recipe could also be made in an air fryer or panini maker as Nicole Gallucci, editor-in-chief at Mashable, used when Fieri coached her on Zoom.)

A classic grilled cheese is delicious, but sometimes even the classics deserve a little more attention,” Fieri said in a statement to USA TODAY. “My grilled cheese camping sandwiches will definitely up your grilled cheese game. Four super melty cheeses, sausages and homemade mac and cheese, all toasted golden brown in a Camp Chef sandwich press. Now we're talking about the next level! »