Regeneron accused of 'fraudulent' reporting on price of eye drug Eylea





By Bill Peters The DOJ allegations come as the Biden administration attempts to crack down on prices. The company says the accusations are “unfounded.” The Justice Department on Wednesday accused drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. of fraudulent practices related to the pricing of its blockbuster vision impairment drug, Eylea, boosting its sales. The agency alleged that Regeneron (REGN) inflated Medicare reimbursement rates on Eylea for years by “knowingly submitting” false sales price reports to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that excluded certain price concessions intended to limit what doctors pay for the drug. In doing so, the company “significantly inflated its drug's Medicare costs for many years and increased its revenues,” Joshua S. Levy, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said in a statement. The accusations, which Regeneron called unfounded, came as the Biden administration attempts to crack down on drug pricing and other forms of what it considers health care fraud, as well as a broader concentration of businesses which, she says, has led to increased consumer prices in general. Regeneron shares fell 1.2% in after-hours trading. The Justice Department's allegations stem from the way Regeneron subsidizes Eylea's purchases. In its complaint against the company, the Justice Department said that since Eylea hit the market in 2011, Regeneron has paid millions to finance purchases of the drug by reimbursing drug distributors for processing fees. credit cards, provided that distributors use these reimbursements to reduce the amount doctors are charged for the drug. Regeneron paid these fees so that doctors and other medical facilities that purchased Eyelea could use credit cards at no extra cost and get millions of dollars in cash back and other benefits on their purchases of the drug, the complaint states. . “The subsidies paid by Regeneron were price concessions that Regeneron should have included in its reporting of Eylea prices to CMS,” the complaint alleges. “Regeneron knowingly excluded credit card processing fee payments in its pricing reports, thereby falsely inflating Medicare reimbursements for Eylea and giving Regeneron an unfair competitive advantage.” “Regeneron’s conduct and resulting harm to Medicare continues,” the complaint continues. The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts are overseeing the case, with assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI. The government is seeking damages, disgorgement of profits and any other relief deemed necessary. Eylea, used to treat age-related macular degeneration, generated revenue of about $9.4 billion last year, down slightly from the previous year. Regeneron, in a statement, said it would defend itself in court. “Regeneron believes that the allegations made against us are without merit,” the company said. “The complaint, which follows a civil investigative request from the United States Department of Justice in June 2021, and which the company previously disclosed, concerns the company's legal reimbursement of costs incurred by our specialty distributors,” adds this communicated. “Regeneron has fully cooperated with the government’s investigation and will vigorously defend itself in court.” -Bill Peters This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-10-24 2035ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240410980/regeneron-accused-of-fraudulent-drug-pricing-reporting-for-eye-drug-eylea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

