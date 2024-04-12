Biomedical engineer moves from human movement to women's health | MIT News

Watching her uncle play a video game when she was little started Shaniel Bowen on the path to becoming a biomedical engineer. The game, Metal Gear Solid 2, introduced him to exoskeletons, wearable devices that enhance physical abilities.

The game piqued my interest when it started showing and discussing exoskeletons, Bowen says. I went to the library shortly after to find out more. That's when I discovered biomedical engineering and became interested in this profession.

Fast forward to his senior year at the University of Connecticut. Bowen and an interdisciplinary team of biomedical, electrical and computer engineers developed a device using musculoskeletal modeling and computer-aided design that could help people with leg weakness stand. The system provided just enough assistance for the person to continue using their own muscles, strengthening them through repeated use. Bowen was about to create his own exoskeleton.

However, that changed when she began graduate school and was diagnosed with ovarian torsion caused by a large ovarian teratoma.

Not only did she suffer from a serious health condition, but as a black woman raised by Jamaican immigrants, she personally faced inequities in health care that translated into differences in treatment.

Like many Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) women, I was initially worried and discouraged from seeking medical care for a long time, which led me to trivialize my symptoms, says Bowen. A serious gynecological disease requiring surgical intervention was practically not treated.

After her surgery, Bowen transitioned from her work on human movement and biodynamics to biomedical engineering focused on women's health.

I became interested in applying my engineering expertise to women's health issues in order to better understand various pathologies from a biomechanical perspective and to raise awareness not only among individuals in my field but also among women who suffer or are at risk of suffering from these conditions, she said.

During her doctoral program, Bowen studied the effects of age and pelvic reconstructive surgery on female pelvic anatomy and function using computer modeling. She received a grant from the Ford Foundation of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to study the biomechanical processes involved in pelvic organ prolapse (POP), a common condition that can cause extreme discomfort, a sexual dysfunction and incontinence. POP can be corrected surgically, but the repair often fails within five years, and it is not entirely clear why. Bowens' research aimed to develop a tool to better assess the biomechanics of such failures and prevent them.

It is hoped that our results, based on postoperative imaging and clinical data, will encourage longitudinal trials and studies integrating clinical and technical approaches to better understand POP surgeries and pelvic floor function and dysfunction after reconstructive procedures. pelvic, she said.

After receiving his doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh, Bowen received several offers to do postdoctoral research. She chose the MIT School of Engineering's Engineering Excellence Postdoctoral Fellowship program and started working in the Edelman lab in September 2023.

The program and my principal investigators have been most supportive in exploring my research interests in women's sexual anatomy and health, she says, and in learning methods from the ground up, since my main experience is IT.

Elazer Edelman, Edward J. Poitras Professor of Medical Engineering and Science, director of the Institute of Medical Engineering and Science at MIT, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior attending physician of the Coronary Care Unit at the Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston, speaks admiringly of Bowen and his research.

I love working with Shaniel and learning from her. He is an inspiration and creative mind that advances into new spaces and has the potential to add to what we know about health and physiology and change the way we practice medicine, Edelman says.

The Edelman lab was one of the few, according to Bowen, with a long-standing commitment to public outreach, which was a consistent effort throughout his academic career.

For nearly 10 years, Bowen has volunteered in STEM mentoring and outreach programs for students of all ages, including at her former high school, at universities she attended, and in underserved communities. Currently, Bowen devotes some of her time to awareness, health promotion and education, primarily focusing on women's health issues.

My research collaborators and I have worked to eliminate stigma and misconceptions around women's anatomy and health, she says, explaining that helping young women from underserved communities be more Feeling comfortable and better informed about women's anatomy and health is an integral part of health equity and inclusion. . Such work also encourages young women to consider careers in STEM and women's health fields, she says.

It is imperative that women with diverse experiences and perspectives get involved in STEM to train the next generation of scientists and advocates aimed at improving the treatment of health issues for all women.

Part of Bowens' postdoctoral research involves complementing his computational capabilities by acquiring and improving his skills in biochemistry and cell biology, as well as tissue mechanics and engineering. Her current work on the relationship between clitoral anatomy and sexual function, particularly after gynecological surgery, explores a topic that has been the subject of little research, Bowen says, adding that her work could improve outcomes of postoperative sexual function.

MIT's Engineering Excellence Postdoctoral Fellowship program, which while emphasizing research also provides resources and helps fellows build a professional network, has provided a great support system, Bowen says.

It really helped me learn and explore different career paths while having a great support system of fellows and staff who provided me with continued motivation and life advice throughout the years. ups and downs of my postdoctoral training and job search, she says.