Tech leads decline as mixed banking results kick off earnings season





It used to be that just mentioning AI during an earnings call was enough to make Wall Street rejoice. But a clearer reality sets in. The grand ambitions of AI technologies are supported by gargantuan costs, ranging from extreme demands on natural resources to immense hardware investments. The huge valuations of Big Tech seem less justified, colliding with the improbable situation of the development of AI. Earnings season is now upon us, and AI is once again behind a handful of mega-stocks. But the latest wave of skepticism suggests the long-awaited returns may never arrive. The web's collection of content, the material that inspires advanced models to generate artificial images or produce compelling LinkedIn posts, is itself a limited resource. Even the vastness of the Internet stops somewhere. It is sparked a mad rush among AI companies to search for more content: stealing copyrighted works, transmogrifying videos to text, or even using AI-generated material as training data for AI systems. But relying on synthetic data degrades the quality and reliability of AI models, as research has shown. This highlights a major limitation in the promise of advanced AI. Researchers at Rice University compared the danger of training generative models on synthetic hardware to “feeding cattle the remains (including the brains) of other cattle,” creating an analogy between AI training and mad cow disease. The explosion of AI tools has already littered the web with synthetic content, which continues to make up an ever-larger share of the internet. You've probably already noticed this. Gaming search engine results are authorless, synthetic and ultimately useless articles that grab your click and brief attention when searching for humane and reliable information. Of course, this means that existing AI systems have already ingested their own results. “This is really about brains corrupting future brains,” said Richard Baraniuk, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice University who co-authored the paper. Other obstacles to the AI ​​dream are closer to us. Tech companies are working to reduce their reliance on outside suppliers of AI chips, investing billions in hardware and infrastructure. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta (META) unveiled new local chips this week, demonstrating their costly commitments. These investments are keys to prosperity in an AI-led future. But expenses such as warnings about data and resources will bring them closer to the need to prove it.

