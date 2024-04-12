Stock market today: Wall Street falls after a mixed start to the reporting season, while oil rises | Region





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fall Friday after a mixed start to profits reporting season. The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 192 points, or 0.5%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.8%. JPMorgan Chase fell 3.7% despite profit for the first three months of the year being higher than analysts expected. The nation's largest bank gave a forecast for a key revenue stream this year that fell below Wall Street's estimate. That helped overshadow some better-than-expected earnings reports from other big banks, including Citigroup, which rose 1.5%. There is always pressure on companies to generate greater profits. But it's particularly acute today given concerns that the other main lever that sets stock prices, interest rates, doesn't offer much short-term effect. A flow of reports this year showed that both inflation and the whole economy remain warmer than expected. Fears that inflation will remain stubbornly high have forced traders to significantly lower their forecasts for how many times the Federal Reserve might intervene. lowered its main interest rate This year. Traders are largely betting on just two, CME Group data shows, down from forecasts of at least six at the beginning of the year. Stock prices had already hit record highs, partly because of expectations of such declines. Without more favorable interest rates, companies will have to generate higher profits to justify their stock prices, which critics say are already too expensive by various measures. This year's rise in oil prices has further heightened concerns as it could increase pressure on inflation. They increased further on Friday as tensions continue to rage in the Middle East. Israel said this could directly hit Iran if he launched an attack from his territory following the killings of Iranian generals in a explosion at Iranian consulate in Syria. A barrel of benchmark American crude gained 3% to $87.55. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 2.2% to $91.67 and returned to its October level. At the same time, Treasury yields in the bond market have fallen and the price of gold has risen, typical when investors focus on investments considered safer. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.51% from 4.58%. Record-setting gold rose 1.7 percent to $2,411.90 an ounce. On Wall Street, Wells Fargo gained 0.2% after beating Wall Street profit targets. It was Wells' first earnings report since the Biden administration eased some restrictions on the bank after a series of scandals. Banks are entering a reporting season in which analysts predict S&P 500 companies will achieve a third straight quarter of growth, according to FactSet. In foreign stock markets, indexes were higher in much of Europe and lower in Asia. AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

