As Uber set to begin operations in Netherlands, labor group says drivers need better legal protection

When Uber begins operations in St. John's later this month, its drivers will have no legal requirement to receive a minimum wage, nor any guarantee that they will receive benefits such as workers' compensation or employment insurance.

This is because the global ride-hailing company considers its workers to be contractors, not employees.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labor reiterates its call for the province to include these workers in its labor standards legislation, to ensure they do not end up falling through the cracks. net.

“The kinds of protections that are guaranteed to workers classified as employees, workers at ride-sharing companies or app-based businesses would not have access,” said NLFL President Jessica McCormick.

McCormick said being classified as contractors and not employees also means the company doesn't have to pay payroll taxes or workers' compensation to the province.

“I think it's only right that a private company operating in the province should make the same contributions as other companies in the province,” McCormick said.

Uber has announced plans to begin operations in Newfoundland and Labrador by the end of April and is currently recruiting drivers. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

This problem has been reported in other parts of the world, and Ontario and British Columbia have taken steps to change legislation to include these workers.

British Columbia changed its legislation last November, ordering businesses to ensure delivery drivers and taxi drivers receive a minimum wage.

McCormick said the NLFL has had discussions with Bernard Davis, the province's labor minister. She said he told her the province wanted to see how the amended legislation worked in other provinces before committing to making changes here.

“I'm not sure the wait-and-see approach is the right approach for these workers,” McCormick said.

“There are already a large number of gig workers in our province, but across the country, who deserve workplace protections. And rather than waiting to see what happens elsewhere, I think we should consider developing an approach in Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure that these workers have certain rights in the workplace.

The MUNSU ride service shares its concerns

John Harris, director of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Students' Union, agrees with the union federation's position.

MUNSU has operated an on-campus car service since 2001, providing free rides to students from 7 p.m. to midnight every evening from Sunday to Thursday. He said the service has always been made up of students employed by the union, thus granting them all basic rights under the province's Labor Standards Act.

John Harris, director of external affairs for the students' union at Memorial University of Newfoundland, says he is alarmed by Uber's classification of its drivers as contractors. (Submitted by John Harris)

Harris said he had problems with the structure of companies like Uber.

“I think the fact that Uber doesn't call its employees workers is very alarming,” he said. “I don’t guarantee a minimum wage, it’s a bit worrying.”

Harris said most of the drivers who sign up for Uber in the coming weeks will be students because it provides flexibility between classes or other jobs. He also wants the province to ensure these drivers are covered by labor laws.

“While I support more employment and transportation opportunities for students, I think it is of great concern to bring in a new group of workers who are not subject to labor standards or protections work.”

Download ourFree CBC News appto sign up for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador push alerts.Click here to visit our home page.