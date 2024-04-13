US Supreme Court: Workers who transport goods are exempt from the FAA, regardless of their industry | Knowledge





The United States Supreme Court ruled on April 12, 2024 Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries Park St., LLC. The central issue revolved around the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) and its applicability to workers engaged in interstate transportation. The FAA exempts “transportation workers” engaged in foreign or interstate commerce. Both petitioners had distribution agreements with Flowers Foods Inc., a company responsible for the production and distribution of baked goods across the country. The petitioners' responsibilities included collecting baked goods from local warehouses and distributing them to stores and restaurants. They were paid on the basis of the difference between the acquisition and sale prices. Although they could sell non-competitive products, their main job was to distribute Flowers' products full time. The distribution agreements included an arbitration agreement requiring that any dispute be resolved by binding arbitration under the FAA. The critical question before the Supreme Court was whether these distributors qualified as “transportation workers” exempt from arbitration under Section 1 of the FAA. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit previously ruled that the plaintiffs could not be considered transportation workers because they did not work for a company specifically engaged in the transportation industry; the company was rather active in the baking industry. In a brief, unanimous opinion from Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court reversed and remanded. It ruled that it was not necessary for the plaintiffs to work in the transportation industry to qualify for the “transportation worker” arbitration exemption. The Court clarified that the FAA exemption applies to workers who “are actively engaged in transporting goods across borders through channels of foreign or interstate commerce” or “play at least a direct and necessary role in the free movement of goods across borders. “ Implications for employers The Supreme Court's decision has important implications for employers, particularly those employing workers involved in interstate transportation: Clarity on FAA exemption. The ruling clarifies that to be exempt from the FAA, a class of workers actively engaged in interstate transportation need not be employed by a company exclusively in the transportation industry. Employers should recognize that even if their workers are not directly employed by a transportation company, they may still qualify for the FAA exemption if their primary duties involve the interstate movement of goods.

Risk mitigation for employers. Employers should exercise caution when classifying workers as independent contractors. Employers should evaluate whether their workers' roles intersect with transporting goods across state lines and consider FAA implications when drafting employment agreements and agreements with independent contractors. Employers may also consider relying on state arbitration laws as an additional or alternative means of ensuring the enforceability of their arbitration clauses.

Industries particularly affected. Although the Court's opinion expressly addresses how any of them If the industry uses FAA-exempt transportation workers, its effects will be felt most acutely by businesses that regularly deliver, ship, or distribute physical goods across state lines. These sectors include traditional delivery and transportation services, but may also include the healthcare, retail, restaurant and hospitality sectors. The Court's unanimous decision reinforces the need for employers to carefully evaluate the nature of their workers' duties, particularly when those duties involve transportation across state lines. Employers should seek legal advice to navigate the complexities of contractor and employment contracts and the FAA to avoid potential litigation and ensure the enforceability of their arbitration clauses. The information contained in this alert is intended for the general education and knowledge of our readers. It is not intended to be, and should not be used as, the sole source of information when analyzing and resolving a legal issue, and it should not be a substitute for legal advice, which is based on a specific factual analysis. Additionally, the laws of each jurisdiction are different and constantly evolving. This information is not intended to create, and its receipt does not constitute, an attorney-client relationship. If you have specific questions regarding a particular factual situation, you are encouraged to consult the authors of this publication, your Holland & Knight representative or other competent legal advisor.

