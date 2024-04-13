No, credit card delinquencies have not reached an all-time high





By Joy Wiltermuth Delinquencies remain in line with long-term historical average, Deutsche Bank says Consumers are feeling the effects of rising interest rates, particularly on credit cards which now charge 24.7% on average per year. The largest share of borrowers for at least a decade were behind on credit cards issued by big banks in the fourth quarter, according to data released this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Fed data led to headlines showing that credit card delinquencies were at the “worst level on record,” an argument debunked Friday by Deutsche Bank researchers. “Card defaults are on the rise and now exceed pre-pandemic levels, but all-time highs? No,” Kayvan Darouian, director of the bank’s securitized products research division, wrote in a customer note on Friday. “The Philadelphia Fed data cited in the headlines only goes back to the third quarter of 2012,” Darouian said, while overlaying a similar data set, but with a history going back to the early 1990s, from the St. Louis Fed. Looking further back in time, we see that credit card delinquencies in the fourth quarter, at around 3.5%, were well below the rate of around 6.53% seen 16 years ago, at following the global financial crisis. A longer-term view also shows that recent delinquencies have been “roughly in line with the long-term historical average,” Darouian added. Stocks were lower Friday as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Citigroup Inc. (C) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) kicked off first-quarter earnings season, each seeing volume growth from credit cards increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 1%, the S&P 500 SPX was down 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP was down 1.4%, according to FactSet. -Joy Wiltermuth This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-12-24 1241ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

