There are 4 reasons why the stock market is poised to continue hitting record highs, according to Goldman Sachs





Lucky Photographer/Shutterstock The U.S. stock market will recover further from recent all-time highs, according to John Flood of Goldman Sachs.

Market tailwinds and seasonality suggest new opportunities ahead, with bullish sentiment not yet at its peak.

Retail investors often dump their stocks to cover their taxes, causing market declines on tax day followed by rebounds. This year's stock market rally still has gas in the tank, according to a Goldman Sachs strategist. John Flood, head of U.S. equity sales in Goldman's global banking and markets division, said at a news briefing Friday that investors worried about a stock market bubble can relax because he believes the S&P 500 should soar again for four reasons. First, the strategist predicts a market rally in late April, as the historical trend traditionally sees investors book gains before tax season, leading to a temporary sell-off before further upside later in the month. “Retail investors tend to sell stocks in order to pay their taxes, which means we often see the market slide until tax day and then recover afterward,” he said. Second, he emphasized that publicly traded companies remain significant buyers of their own shares. In this case, the stock supply squeeze is poised to drive up huge market demand, fueling an upcoming stock market rally. “Business buyout supply remains robust. We are modeling $925 billion in buyouts this year,” he said, citing research from Goldman Sachs. Third, future confidence comes from money market funds, with a massive inflow of $1.6 trillion since 2023. This indicates to Flood that “there is still plenty of dry powder” that investors can deploy in the market stock market. Finally, Flood notes that current sentiment is not yet “all-time bullish” as hedge funds have recently seen money flowing. The bullish peak tends to be a contrarian indicator that indicates that the next move in stocks is likely to the downside, but that the market is not there yet. “Hedge funds have been net sellers of stocks and have significantly increased their short-selling activities in recent weeks,” he said. Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/4-reasons-stock-market-poised-225846605.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos