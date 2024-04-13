Dow Jones Index Slumps on Inflation Jitters, Disappointing Bank Results By Investing.com





Investing.com — The Dow Jones plunged Friday as major Wall Street banks kicked off the earnings season with disappointing results, stoking concerns about the strength of the upcoming earnings season at a time of nervousness inflation remains at the forefront. As of 4:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. GMT), the index was down 475 points, or 1.2%, fell 1.5% and fell 1.6%. The big banks disappoint in terms of results JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) stock fell more than 6% after the banking giant forecast lower-than-expected annual revenue from interest payments, as the industry prepares for widely expected rate cuts in the Federal Reserve. Wells Fargo (NYSE:) fell 0.3% despite better-than-expected revenue, as the lender reported lower-than-expected net interest income. Citi Group Inc (NYSE:), meanwhile, fell more than 2% despite reporting stronger quarterly results on both the top and bottom lines, amid signs that turnaround efforts are paying off. fruits. The health of the banking sector is often used as a measure of the strength of the economy as a whole, and uncertainty over the Fed's interest rate outlook is expected to weigh on the entire first-quarter earnings season . Analysts expect S&P 500 companies as a whole to report that their profits rose 5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to LSEG data, a sharp decline from the growth of 10.1% observed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Year suffers a cyberattack; Arthritis drug Zoetis under surveillance Elsewhere, Roku (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.3% after the streaming service provider said Friday it identified a second cyberattack that affected about 576,000 accounts, after disclosing unauthorized access to 15 000 user accounts earlier this year. Zoétis Inc (NYSE:) fell nearly 8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that pet owners filed complaints with regulators alleging that the company's arthritis drugs Librela and Solensia caused side effects in their pets. Inflation jitters remain at the forefront The rate fell to 77.9 in April from 79.4 a month earlier, missing forecasts of 79.0 and the data also showed inflation expectations rose to 3.1% and 3% respectively, fueling concerns about rising long-term interest rates. About 27% now expect the Fed to cut rates in June, well below the 51% seen the week before, according to Investing.com. Crude rising on elevated geopolitical risks Crude prices rose on Friday as geopolitical risks, particularly in the oil-rich Middle East, remain elevated, but they are expected to post weekly losses due to concerns over U.S. monetary policy. US officials have predicted an Iranian attack on Israel soon, in retaliation for a suspected Israeli airstrike against a top Iranian military commander in Damascus earlier this week. Iran, however, said it would retaliate in a “calibrated” manner against Israel, signaling the Islamic Republic's intention to avoid triggering a wider war amid Middle East tensions.

