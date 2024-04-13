Music stocks post biggest one-week loss in nine months





Music stocks suffered their biggest one-week drop in almost a year as inflation fears gripped markets. In the United States, the annualized inflation rate rose to 3.5% in March, compared to 3.2% in February, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday. This attracted concerns the US Federal Reserve would modify its plan to cut interest rates in June. Combined with rising oil prices and weaker-than-expected profits from banking giants JPMorganChase and Wells Fargo, there hasn't been much good news for investors. Fourteen of the 20 companies on the Billboard Global Music Index lost value this week. The index fell 3.2% to 1,782.67, the biggest one-week decline since it lost 4.2% for the week ended July 28, 2023. Still, the Billboard Global index Music is up 16.2% year to date and has grown 43% over the past year. 12 months. Most major stock indexes lost ground this week. In the United States, the S&P 500 fell 1.6% to 5,123.41 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% to 16,175.09. South Korea's KOSPI composite index fell 1.2 percent to 2,681.82. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.6% to 3,019.47. The outlier was Britain's FTSE 100 index, which improved 1.1% to 7,995.58. Among music stocks, iHeartMedia was the week's biggest gainer after rising 6.3% to $2.18. This improvement occurred despite no market-moving news or regulatory filings from the radio giant. In fact, the main reason iHeartMedia has been making headlines lately is far from flattering. In March, Forbes reported that iHeartMedia had paid advertising revenue for Senator Ted Cruz's podcast, Verdict, to its political action committee (PAC). This led BP America to request that iHeartMedia does not run its ads on podcasts that funnel ad revenue to PACs. Two campaign watchdog organizations, Campaign Legal Center and End Citizens United, say Cruz violated federal law and on Tuesday (April 9) officially request the Federal Election Commission to investigate. Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the London-listed company that invests in music rights, rose 5.7% to 74 pence ($0.92). HSF has gained 7.2% since the company's board issued a damning due diligence report on March 28. Conducted by Shot Tower Capital, the report claimed that the fund's investment manager, Hipgnosis Song Management, overstated its earnings and misled investors about the control it had over investments in its portfolio. The board will publish its findings on the due diligence report by April 26 and seek shareholder approval for its proposals at a yet-to-be-announced extraordinary general meeting. Sphere Entertainment fell 10.7% to $41.80 this week. Monday, after Seaport Global downgraded Sphere Entertainment was upgraded from a buy rating to neutral due to growth concerns, the company's stock price fell 3.8% to $45.00. The stock fell another 5.3% on Friday despite no news or regulatory filings. U2's 40-concert residency ended March 2, and the band topped the Billboard Boxscore in February with a gross of $56.5 million from 10 concerts. The rock band Phish will perform four concerts at the Sphere in Las Vegas from April 18 to 21. Believe shares fell 9.8 percent to 14.88 euros ($15.88) after Warner Music Group said on Sunday it would not make a bid for the Paris-listed company. On March 7, WMG revealed its interest in acquiring Believe and said it would pay “at least” 17 euros per share, much higher than the offer of 15.00 euros ($16.01). per share of a consortium led by a CEO. Investors immediately bet that WMG's efforts would prevail, pushing Believe's stock to nearly 17 euros. From March 28 to April 2, Believe traded as high as $16.92 and closed above $16.50 from March 25 to April 5. Without WMG, the consortium's initial offer of 15 euros per share constitutes the new ceiling. The index's most valuable companies saw relatively small declines. Universal Music Group fell 2.0% to 27.04 euros ($28.85) and Spotify fell 3.2% to $300.53. Live Nation lost 2.4% to $100.99. CTS Eventim fell 3.8% to 82.00 euros ($87.50). HYBE fell 4.9 percent to 213,000 won ($154.28). After deciding not to pursue Believe, Warner Music Group bucked the trend by rising 0.3% to $33.44. Quarterly earnings reports will give stocks a chance to rebound in the coming weeks. Of the release dates announced so far, Spotify will be the first to release on April 23, followed by Believe on April 24, Deezer on April 29, SiriusXM on April 30, Universal Music Group on May 2, and Warner Music Group on May 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/music-stocks-biggest-one-week-loss-nine-months/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos