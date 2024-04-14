Summary

Food and drinks

Bakery product/mix

Allergens

Undeclared egg

Roly Poly Bakery
Company Announcement

Roly Poly Bakery of New Britain, CT, is recalling its 20-ounce Roly Poly Multigrain Loaves because the product contains undeclared egg products. People with egg allergies are at risk of a serious or even fatal allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Roly Poly multigrain bread was sold at Roly Poly Bakery, in Polmart, CT, New Britain Market Place, CT, Bernats Deli, MA and Golemos Market, MA.

The product comes in a 20 ounce clear plastic bag with product information at the top and barcoded part number 5005-8723 at the bottom and was purchased before 04/11/2024.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an audit that a production employee was using egg wash instead of water to apply sunflower or oat ingredients to the outer surface of the products .

Production of the product has been suspended until CT Consumer Protection and the company are certain the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who purchased 20-ounce loaves of Roly Poly multigrain bread are asked to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-860-229-5109 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

