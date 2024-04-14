U.S. Supreme Court Rules 'Pure Omissions' Not Actionable Under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act, Resolving Circuit Division Publications

April 13, 2024

Dealing a major blow to the securities plaintiffs' stand, the U.S. Supreme Court, in the case Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. unanimously ruled that a “pure omission” – the failure to disclose information in the absence of an inaccurate, incomplete or misleading statement – ​​cannot give rise to liability under Article 10(b). ) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 10b-5. under it, even where there is a positive regulatory obligation to disclose the omitted information.

The majority of securities class actions are brought under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (1934 Act) and Rule 10b-5 of the Securities and Exchange Commission, while fewer cases are brought under the parallel provision of the Securities Act of 1933. (1933 Act), section 11(a). Indeed, on the one hand, securities plaintiffs may bring Section 10(b) fraud claims based on any filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), such as annual and quarterly reports and other public statements. On the other hand, claims under Section 11(a) of the 1933 Act may be based only on allegations of inaccuracies and omissions in registration statements filed with the SEC.

In Macquarie [1] the Supreme Court has held that claims based on pure omissions cannot be brought under Section 10(b), but can be brought under Section 11(a). The decision resolves a division between the circuit courts and results in a change in the law in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (where many securities class actions are filed) that will make it more difficult for plaintiffs to litigate a securities fraud. Section 10(b).

BACKGROUND

“Rule 10b to 5(b) makes it illegal”[t]o make a false statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary so that the statements made, in light of the circumstances in which they were made, are not misleading. [2] Since Rule 10b-5 only applies to “statements made,” it has long been true that “[s]Silence, in the absence of a duty to disclose, is not misleading within the meaning of Rule 10b-5. » [3] Generally, there are “two circumstances that impose a duty on a company to disclose omitted facts”: (1) when a law or regulation requires disclosure; or (2) when a company speaks on an issue or topic, there is an obligation to disclose information in such a way that the statements made are not misleading. [4]

Against this backdrop, in recent years the Securities Plaintiffs Bar has based numerous pure omission claims on the allegation that a company was required to disclose information under Rule 303 of Regulation S.K., which requires a company to disclose known trends and uncertainties. The plaintiffs' argument was simple: Under Section 13(a) of the 1934 Act, companies are required to file periodic information statements with the SEC, including the MD&A and analysis of financial conditions and results of operations (MD&A), which must contain information. identified by section 303 of Reg SK. [5] Pursuant to Article 303, businesses are required to “[d]describe any known trends or uncertainties that have had or are reasonably likely to have a material favorable or unfavorable impact on net sales, revenue or results of continuing operations. [6] Relying on Section 303, securities plaintiffs were able to argue that the companies were liable for failing to disclose a wide variety of information relating to “known trends or uncertainties.” [7]

Before the Court Macquarie decision, the Federal Circuits were divided on whether failure to disclose information required by Section 303 was sufficient to litigate a claim under Section 10(b) of the 1934 Act and the rule 10b-5. The Third, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits had held that mere failure to disclose the information required by Section 303 did not give rise to liability under Section 10(b). [8] As the Ninth Circuit observed, the information required to be disclosed under Section 303 and SEC Rule 10b-5 “differs significantly.” [9] Based on these differences, the Ninth Circuit held that for a Section 10(b) claim, “material information need not be disclosed unless the omission of that information would render other information misleading.” information disclosed”. [10]

In contrast, the Second Circuit had rejected the Ninth Circuit's analysis, finding that “failing to provide a required Section 303 disclosure in a 10-Q filing is . . . an omission that may serve as the basis for a securities fraud claim under Section 10(b). [11] The Second Circuit held that “the omission of an item required to be disclosed on a 10-Q may make that financial statement misleading.” [12]

Several other circuits had recognized the split but declined to rule on the issue. [13] The Supreme Court previously granted certiorari in 2017 to resolve this split, but that action was settled before a decision was issued. [14]

THE FACTS OF MACQUARIE CASE

Macquarie has a subsidiary that operates fuel storage facilities. [15] The subsidiary's facilities stored, among other things, “No. 6-inch fuel oil, which contains approximately 3% sulfur. [16] In 2016, the United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a regulation capping the sulfur content of fuel oil at 0.5%. [17] In February 2018, Macquarie announced that demand for its subsidiary's facilities had fallen in part due to the decline in the No. 6 fuel oil market following IMO regulations. [18] Following this announcement, Macquarie's share price fell by approximately 41% and shareholders filed a class action for securities fraud. [19] Specifically, the plaintiffs alleged that Macquarie and several of its agents had violated Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 by omitting information regarding “the extent to which [its subsidiary’s storage capacity was devoted to No. 6 fuel oil” from its public statements in violation of Item 303’s requirement to disclose “known trends or uncertainties” materially affecting its sales, revenue, or income. [20]

The district court dismissed the plaintiffs' complaint, finding that the plaintiffs had not “actually pleaded[ed] uncertainty that should have been disclosed” or “in what SEC filing(s) [d]the defendants were supposed to disclose it. [21] The Second Circuit reversed, holding that a disclosure obligation for purposes of Section 10(b) arises when there is “a law or regulation requiring disclosure.” . . such as article 303.&rdquo[22]; Accordingly, the Second Circuit held that plaintiffs' allegations regarding the likely material effect of IMO's regulations on the Macquarie subsidiary's operations gave rise to a disclosure obligation under Section 303, which which was sufficient to support a claim under Section 10(b). [23]

DECISION OF THE SUPREME COURT IN MACQUARIE

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court agreed with the Ninth Circuit and other circuits and rejected the Second Circuit's approach:

Rule 10b through 5(b) does not prohibit pure omissions. The Rule prohibits omitting material facts necessary to make the “statements made.” . . not misleading. In other words, it requires the disclosure of information necessary to ensure that the statements already made are clear and complete (i.e., that the dessert was in fact a whole cake). This Rule therefore covers half-truths and not pure omissions. [24]

The Court's decision further notes that, although not actionable under Section 10(b) of the 1934 Act, “pure omissions” are actionable under under Section 11(a) of the 1933 Act, which “prohibits any registration statement that. . . 'omit[s] to state an important fact which must be indicated therein. [25] The Court also confirmed that plaintiffs may bring an action under Section 10(b) when violations of Section 303 create misleading half-truths, and that the SEC retains the authority to pursue violations of its own regulations. [26]

KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER

THE Macquarie The ruling is a blow to the securities plaintiffs' bar, which has sought in recent years to hold companies and their executives liable for “pure omissions.” Plaintiffs' attorneys will have to base their claims on actual statements made rather than simply on the theory that information that was subsequently revealed was known earlier and required disclosure as a “known trend” or “uncertainty” under the point 303. Macquarie This decision represents a major change in Second Circuit law in particular.

Macquarie may also impact other areas of federal securities law. For example, like Rule 10b-5, Section 12(a)(2) of the 1933 Act imposes liability in certain circumstances based on false or misleading statements. THE Macquarie The decision does not address whether pure omissions are actionable under a Section 12(a)(2) claim. However, because Section 12(a)(2) does not contain the key language found in Section 11(a) that permits a claim when a registration statement “omits[s] to state a material fact required to be stated therein,” the Court's analysis suggests that plaintiffs cannot bring Section 12(a)(2) claims based on pure omissions. Consequently, following Macquariecourts should consider that alleged violations of Section 12(a)(2) cannot be based on pure omission.

Macquarie does not impact plaintiffs' ability to bring claims under Section 11(a) of the 1933 Act based on alleged failures to disclose known trends and uncertainties as required by the 1933 Act. Article 303. In addition, the Macquarie The Court specifically recognized that the SEC may have the authority to investigate or prosecute claims for a company's failure to comply with federal securities laws and regulations, including Section 303. Notably, regardless of the recourse that the SEC may have, Macquarie prevents the SEC, like private plaintiffs, from filing claims under Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 for “pure omissions.”