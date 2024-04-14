2 Reasons to Buy Coinbase Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Coinbase's valuation seems sky-high, but there's more to the story than meets the eye. Check out two game-changing details below.

At first glance, Global Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY -6.56%) it looks like a terrible investment right now.

The stock price has more than tripled in 52 weeks. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange operator trade at a lofty valuation of 103 times free cash flow and 950 times earnings. I mean, it's enough to make even seasoned growth investors turn to the smelling salt.

Many investors will look no further. Happy to ignore this seemingly overvalued crypto stock, they move on to the next idea.

And that could be a big mistake. Coinbase is going through the usual four-year boom-and-bust cycle in the crypto space, and surging net profits have barely broken even so far.

Let me show you two reasons why you should consider making Coinbase your next stock investment.

1. Coinbase runs a sophisticated business

Sure, Coinbase stock looks expensive at the moment. The crypto market is waking up from another cold, harsh winter, and the entire industry is booming. Bitcoin (BTC -4.93%) is up 138% from last year, while Ethereum (ETH -7.53%) gained 85%. Low-cost altcoins climb even higher, led by Solana (GROUND -6.39%) posting a gain of 730% over one year. Coinbase returned 270% over the same period, and for good reason.

The company does not create value by holding Bitcoin coins or Ethereum tokens. Its digital currency holdings are minimal and used only to facilitate its customers' crypto transactions as much as possible. Coinbase doesn't even record changes in digital asset values ​​as a component of revenue, but as part of its operating costs.

Instead, it makes money through transaction fees, interest, and blockchain rewards, as well as subscription-style services. You know, much like any regular bank, just based on a different set of financial assets. The company's financial health is more closely tied to fundamental interest in cryptocurrencies than to the price of a specific digital currency.

2. This crypto cycle is like no other

Coinbase has been around since the early days of crypto. Founded in 2012, with only three cryptocurrencies in the market and Bitcoin worth less than $7, the exchange has experienced three Bitcoin halving cycles. The fourth is coming next week, cutting the rewards for Bitcoin mining in half again. Each halving so far has fueled a dramatic rise in Bitcoin prices, giving the crypto industry a new turn in the spotlight and inspiring higher trading volumes across different types of digital coins.

So this scenario is about to happen again, but things are different this time. And it's all about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the Bitcoin spot price.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs offer investors a radically different way to invest in this new asset class. Instead of opening a new account with Coinbase or another crypto exchange, learning a different set of trading rules and processes, and taking direct ownership of the digital currencies, you can now transact Bitcoin much like you would. buy or sell a common share. . The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 applications for this brand new type of ETF in January, and already manages more than $53 billion in Bitcoin assets.

The expected arrival of spot Bitcoin ETFs has resulted in an early start to the fourth halving wave. As previously reported, many cryptocurrencies and related stocks have soared over the past year thanks to halving expectations, ETF plans, and a calmer economic inflation trend. In addition to this strong launch pad, Coinbase will see higher trading volumes thanks to the new ETFs.

But wait a minute: why would that be a good thing? Aren't these ETFs? to remove potential crypto trading volume of the Coinbase system?

Thanks for asking the question. It turns out that most ETFs use a third-party custodian service to execute Bitcoin transactions and hold crypto assets in a secure digital wallet. And nine of the 11 ETFs rely on Coinbase.

“We're generating revenue, not just on custody, but also on trading and funding,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said during an earnings conference call in February, four weeks after approval of the ETF. “Every institution is now starting to hold cryptocurrencies, the asset class will be an integral part of any diversified portfolio. The financial system is officially adopting cryptocurrencies. This is really good, and Coinbase is the most trusted partner here .”

Thus, Coinbase has found a new source of revenue while providing a useful boost to the entire crypto market. It's a win-win.

Coinbase grows in its rich valuation

Coinbase's valuation drops significantly if you look forward to the impending market rise. The stock trades at 12 times the average revenue estimate for next year and 108 times earnings projections. And in the last five quarterly reports, the company has exceeded the consensus revenue target by 11% on average – and profits have more than doubled Wall Street's average projections.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but Coinbase has a history of leaving analyst estimates aside — and the company currently has a unique set of growth balls in the air. Continue this throughout the 12-18 month period of the halving cycle's bull action, and the current stock price quickly begins to look cheap.

That's why you should consider picking up some Coinbase shares right now. They won't stay this cheap forever.