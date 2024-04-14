Would a stock market crash be significant?

Will the stock market collapse? Who knows? Or, more precisely, yes, but who knows when?

Over time, stock markets go up and down. But no one knows exactly what will happen next.

Currently, the global economy continues to face a number of challenges. Inflation remains stubbornly high and a number of major economies are showing little or no growth.

But what could a stock market crash really mean for a small private investor like me?

Outlook and timeline

This may seem perverse, but a stock market crash would suit me just fine. This would give me a buying opportunity.

The stock exchange provides investors with a regular update of the price at which they can buy or sell shares. This idea is captured in Ben Graham's concept of Mr Market.

But above all, we do not need to act. So even though the stocks we hold may show a loss on paper, we can hold them and in the future their price may rise again. Meanwhile, a crash could see some perfectly good companies sold for far less than their true value.

As usual in the market, there are benefits to taking a long-term investment approach.

Spot the good deals

But what if a stock market crash reflects a broader problem that actually affects a particular company's prospects?

As an example, think about the financial crisis of 2008. If I had purchased shares of NatWest (LSE: NWG) falling, thinking I was getting a good deal, I would have been wrong. I would also, 16 years later, be sitting on stocks worth significantly less than I paid for them.

This reflects the fact that the 2008 stock market crash was caused by a financial crisis that affected banks' underlying business prospects.

So when buying during a crash, it's important to not necessarily look at what's happening to the market as a whole, but rather what's happening to an individual stock and whether the crash could change that.

I'm getting ready now

In practice, what does this mean? I think I could find value in a stock market crash, but I need to evaluate whether the reason for the crash changed anything in the underlying investment. In the heat of the moment, I might not have time to do all that.

So I act NOWby keeping a watch list of stocks that I think might be worth owning in my portfolio, if I can acquire them at the right price.

At the moment, for example, I find the NatWest share price to be quite attractive. The bank saw its profits rise last year, it has a strong brand with a large customer base and its dividend yield is 6.1%.

But one risk I see is an economic downturn that would increase defaults and hurt profits, as happened in 2008. If the next stock market crash is due to similar circumstances, even a higher Natwest share price weak might not tempt me.

But if a crash causes its price to drop sharply while the banks' earnings outlook appears largely unchanged, that's the kind of stock I'd grab.

A stock market crash could offer me interesting buying opportunities, so I'm preparing now.