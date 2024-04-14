New Uncertainty Around Fed Rate Cuts Reveals Stock Market Winners and Losers

By Vivien Lou Chen

10-year Treasury yield of 5% no longer seen as level likely to trigger stock market correction, portfolio manager says

Rising U.S. inflation is dashing investors' hopes for multiple Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year, while opening the door to 5% Treasury yields across the board and splitting the stock market into distinct categories of winners and losers. Winners are identified as companies with ample cash and little debt, insulating them from the need to borrow or refinance at higher interest rates.

Before tensions in the Middle East came to the fore on Friday, technology stocks were pushing the stock market to an overall higher finish just a day after Wednesday's release of a consumer price inflation report more higher than expected for the month of March. In contrast, small-cap companies, as reflected in the Russell 2000 RUT Index, suffered one of the worst post-CPI reactions, ending the week down 2.9%. -reduce expectations, warns BofA. The prospect of either no Fed rate cut in 2024, or a less than three-quarter point cut projected by policymakers, has led to relatively sharp and rapid increases in Treasury yields – moves which generally generate problems for the stock market because a set.

However, something a little different might happen this time around. Rising market-based interest rates are impacting sectors differently, continuing the theme of survival of the fittest that began with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. “Whatever is sensitive “We would lose out on interest rates, such as cryptocurrencies, small caps and the industrial sector, which had been boosted earlier this year by many hopes and expectations of rate cuts,” said Ben Emons, portfolio manager senior. and head of fixed income at NewEdge Wealth in New York, which manages more than $45 billion in assets. It's difficult to say at what levels the benchmark S&P 500 SPX or U.S. stocks as a whole should trade, given the continued strength of the economy, Emons said by phone. At the same time, the risk of war in the Middle East threatens to trigger further inflationary pressures, with oil prices likely to rise, followed by a rise in Treasury yields, he said. Fears of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel shook financial markets on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA posting its biggest weekly loss since March 2023. Nonetheless, the Dow is still up 0.8 %, or 293.70 points, for all of 2024 at 37,983.24. And year to date, the S&P 500 is up 7.4%, or 353.58 points, at 5,123.41 and the Nasdaq COMP is up 7.8%, or 1 163.74 points, at 16,175.09. gold, treasury bills

“Yields closer to 5% on the Treasury curve are something to expect” — a prospect that is less likely to trigger a stock market correction than in 2022, when the Fed was behind the curve of inflation, according to Emons. “You would need yields closer to 6% for something like that to happen,” he said. Ultimately, U.S. economic growth is not being held back as much as many hoped – despite the highest interest rates in more than 20 years. , between 5.25% and 5.5%. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers are some of the big names who have suggested over the past week that interest rates may need to rise from now on. Read: 'Serious possibility' that Fed's next rate move will be a hike, warns Larry Summers and that interest rates could reach 8% or more and wars create outsized geopolitical risks, warns Jamie Dimon. Wednesday's consumer price index for March showed the overall annual rate of inflation rose from 3.2% to 3.5% previously, and came less than a week after data on Nonfarm payrolls showed that the United States created a higher-than-expected 303,000 new jobs last month. The midweek CPI report triggered the biggest one-day rises in 2- and 10-year Treasury yields in at least a year. Suddenly, yields of 5% or more on all U.S. government debt seem achievable. “Right now the market thinks the Fed can cut rates further, but the real question is whether the central bank will raise rates,” said Robert Daly, who manages more than $4.5 billion of assets as head of fixed income at Glenmede Investment Management in Germany. Philadelphia.

By phone, Daly said there's less than a 10% chance that Fed policymakers will raise interest rates again, but he sees a strong chance that there won't be a rate cut – which is expected to push Treasury yields higher and weigh on investors' minds, who will wonder where risky assets are valued. “There will be winners and losers and you will have to choose your place accordingly,” Daly said. “I prefer high quality fixed income and would be safe. Companies that have strengthened their balance sheets, with limited refinancing needs, can be winners in this environment.”

Violeta Todorova, senior research analyst at Leverage Shares, a London-based provider of exchange-traded products, said her firm was “bullish on the financials, energy, materials and selectively on the technology, while real estate still underperforms. is for two 25 basis point declines in 2024, and we see a good chance that U.S. equity markets [will] “up about 10%” from Friday morning's levels, Todorova said in an email to MarketWatch. In the event the Fed doesn't cut rates in 2024, “we'll likely see only a modest increase.” [in stocks] by the end of the year,” according to the analyst. In a scenario without a rate cut, his company's targets would be 40,400 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average; 5,330 for the S&P 500; and 18,750 for the Nasdaq-100 NDX, she said. However, if inflation continues to rise and forces the Fed to hike again in 2024, “the stock market rally will likely stall and a. deeper correction is likely to occur as soon as this probability gains traction,” Todorova said. “The least likely scenario and one that would likely leave the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading around 37,200; and the Nasdaq-100 to around 17,200 by the end of the year as well as the New York Empire State Manufacturing Survey and Home Builder Confidence Index for April.

Tuesday brings March data on housing starts, building permits and industrial production. On Wednesday, the Fed's Beige Book report is expected to be released. Thursday's data includes weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey for April, as well as March existing housing applications and major U.S. economic indicators. A number of Fed officials are expected to speak throughout the week, starting with Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan in Tokyo on Monday.

