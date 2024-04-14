



Sunday April 14, 2024 2:27 p.m. Redx Pharma and C4X Discovery have scheduled general meetings this week to vote on proposals to delist from the London Stock Exchange. Two City technology companies are preparing for decisive votes to determine their future this week as shareholders move to exclude them from the beleaguered London stock exchange. Redx Pharma and C4X Discovery have planned general meetings to vote on proposals to delist Aim Junior Market from the London Stock Exchange and transition to private status. C4X Discovery is seeking investor approval for its delisting on Monday at Panmure Gordon's London offices, while Redx Pharma shareholders will meet at the company's Bishopsgate offices on Friday. Cheshire-based Redx Pharma announced plans to go private two weeks ago, saying liquidity constraints in the Aim market are weakening its valuation. The company also highlighted share price volatility, difficulties in accessing financing and the high costs of maintaining public company status. Jane Griffiths, chair of Redx, said the decision followed extensive review, during which its board unanimously concluded that the decision was in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. “Despite completing some of the largest AIM fundraising rounds for biotech companies in recent years, Redx remains cash constrained on AIM,” she wrote in a notice to the stock market. “The Board believes that as a private company we can access a broader universe of specialized investors and, therefore, a greater amount of future financing necessary to execute our strategy and maximize our value in the interest of all our shareholders,” she added. The board needs 75 percent to vote in favor of this decision to succeed. Learn more London loses another listed company as pharmaceutical firm goes private

Likewise, C4X Discovery, headquartered in Manchester, revealed his plans to exit the London Stock Exchange's AIM market at the end of March. The company blamed its decision on the recent slowdown in financial markets, which weighed on its share price and its future fundraising prospects. If approved, the transition will take effect on April 26. It comes amid a dark period for the young London Stock Exchange market, set up in 1995 to help small but growing companies obtain capital for growth with reduced regulatory constraints and expenses. Objectif has been drowned in a wave of buyouts, with an increase of 75 percent last year, reaching a 12-year high. The number of companies listed on AIM has declined by 30% since Redx's debut in 2015, with 78 cancellations last year alone. Alasdair Haynes, chief executive of challenger exchange Aquis, told City AM last week: “The London Stock Exchange is aiming to win over today's unicorns, but AIM should also be aiming to attract businesses in growth. The problem I think they have is that their model really hasn't changed in 30 years. Learn more Is the London Stock Exchange AIM in terminal decline?



