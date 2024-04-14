Markets weigh the risk of a cycle of retaliation after the Iranian attack on Israel

FINANCIAL Markets will face the new week worrying about geopolitical issues, with the key being whether Iran's unprecedented strike on Israel will trigger a round of retaliation this weekend.

With investors already rattled by stubborn inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates for longer, the escalating crisis in the Middle East is expected to inject further volatility when trading resumes.



When Hamas attacked Israel in October, the biggest fear among many market participants was that Iran would ultimately be drawn into the fighting. Today, as the conflict widens, many believe that oil could exceed $100 a barrel and expect a flight to Treasuries, gold and the dollar, as well as to further stock market losses.

The nervousness could be further tempered by Iran's declaration that the matter can be considered settled and by a report that US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would not support an Israeli counterattack against Iran.

The natural reaction of investors is to seek safe haven assets in times like this, said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth LLP. Reactions will depend somewhat on Israel's response. If Israel does not escalate, this could provide an opportunity to buy risky assets at lower prices.



Bitcoin provided a first glimpse of market sentiment. The token fell nearly 9% following the attacks on Saturday April 13, only to rebound on Sunday and trade near the US$64,000 mark.

Stock markets in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar posted modest losses amid low trading volumes.

Middle East markets opened relatively calmly after the Iranian attack, which was seen as measured retaliation rather than an attempt at escalation, said Emre Akcakmak, senior consultant at East Capital in Dubai. However, the impact on markets could extend beyond the Middle East due to secondary effects on oil and energy prices, which could influence the global inflation outlook.



Investors will now weigh the risk of a cycle of strikes and counter-strikes, with many looking to oil as a guide for how to respond. Brent crude is already up almost 20 percent this year and trading north of US$90 a barrel.

Although the conflict in the Middle East has not yet had an impact on production, attacks in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis have disrupted shipping. Traders especially fear that a broader conflict could disrupt tanker shipments from the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz.



Concerns about unrest in the region have also spilled over into global markets. The S&P 500 just experienced its biggest weekly decline since October due to higher-than-expected inflation and disappointing bank results.



In the bond market, traders will weigh the risk of higher energy bills adding to swirling inflation fears. Although Treasuries tend to benefit during uncertain times, the threat of interest rates remaining high could limit moves.

Meanwhile, gold is on a strong rise, gaining 13 percent this year to hit a record above US$2,400 an ounce. Investors are also looking for stability in the U.S. dollar. The currency index rose 1.3% last week, the best performance since the end of 2022.

Gonzalo Lardies, senior equity fund manager at Andbank, said: “A new environment of uncertainty is now opening up, but the market has already partially priced in this situation on Friday, so if it does not worsen, the impact will not should not be very high. The risk is that the situation will worsen and that there will be contagion in the region.

U.S. stocks suffered their worst day since January on Friday after reports that Israel was preparing for an attack by Iran on government targets.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent on Friday, with banks and chipmakers leading the losses. The indicator posted its biggest weekly decline in 2024. 10-year Treasury yields fell seven basis points to 4.52 percent. Andrew Brenner of NatAlliance Securities also cited massive short-selling coverage and rate lock-in ahead of an expected post-earnings wave of debt issuance by banks.

Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics in London, said on Sunday: “Our sense is that events in the Middle East will reinforce the reasons why the Fed is taking a more cautious approach to cutting rates, but they will not will not prevent him from cutting rates completely. » . We are planning the first move in September. And assuming energy prices don't spike over the next month, we think the ECB and BOE will cut rates in June.

The dollar recorded its best week since September 2022. Brent oil settled above US$90. Gold surpassed the US$2,400 per ounce mark before erasing its gains.

Treasuries rebounded sharply on Friday, following the two worst trading days since February, in which yields rose to year-to-date highs after inflation figures dashed expectations for a decline in yields. Federal Reserve interest rate this year. Two-year yields, which briefly topped 5 percent this week, plunged on Friday.

Jose Torres of Interactive Brokers says the latest developments illustrate how investor sentiment and high stock valuations are vulnerable to geopolitical conflicts, persistent inflation and oil prices.

Investors have pushed back their expectations for the start of the Fed's easing cycle, with geopolitics potentially replacing the Fed as one of the main influencers of volatility in markets, he noted. BLOOMBERG