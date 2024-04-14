Will Israeli-Iranian tensions trigger bears on Dalal Street? Analysts warn of panic selling





As Iran fired a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, risking escalation in the Middle East and beyond, analysts say Dalal Street will be doomed to see a bloodbath when the opening of the market Monday. “This week promises to be crucial for the market as new concerns over a potential conflict between Iran and Israel emerge. Any significant escalation in tensions could trigger panic selling and volatility in global stock markets. The market will also closely monitor the movement of crude oil prices, which are often influenced by geopolitical events,” Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, told PTI. TCS's quarterly earnings reports will determine the trends on Monday after the tech giant released its numbers for the January-March quarter on Friday. TCS reported 9% growth in net profit at Rs 12,434 during the quarter, mainly due to strength in its domestic business despite challenges in overseas markets. Other market heavyweights like Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Wipro will release their quarterly results, guiding markets towards the end of next week. Like the previous week, the stock market will only be open for four days since the fall of Ram Navami on Wednesday. Agreeing with Meena, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Investors are closely watching the fourth quarter results and geopolitical events, which are poised to shape the direction of the market. Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president (research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, also echoed other analysts, saying the wave of negative news from the global front would sometimes halt the progress of Indian stocks. Key macroeconomic data that could impact the market includes Chinese GDP data, US retail sales figures, movements in US bond yields and the dollar index, according to Meena. Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, told the agency: The market outlook will be guided by key global and domestic economic data, India WPI inflation data and manufacturing data. of the WPI, China's GDP growth rate and the US manufacturing sector. production and the first unemployment claims in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/biz-tech/2024/04/14/will-israel-iran-tensions-unleash-bears-on-dalal-street-analysts-warn-panic-selling-global-volatility.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos