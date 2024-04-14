Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 1, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures managed to advance Sunday as investors faced a host of issues, including the Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel and a spike in stock market volatility that sent the average Dow Jones Industrial heading to its worst week of the year last week.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 101 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts added 0.3% and Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts advanced by 0.3%.
Gold Futures continued its 2024 rally, gaining another 0.1% Sunday evening to $2,377 an ounce. Bullion hit a record high last week and is up 15% this year as investors seek protection from persistent inflation and geopolitical tensions.
The Dow lost 476 points and the S&P 500 recorded its worst day since January on Friday due to lingering inflation concerns and a poor start to the first-quarter earnings season. These losses caused the Dow to fall 2.4% last week, its worst week since March 2023 and its second consecutive week of decline. The S&P 500 slipped 1.5% for its worst week since October 2023. The Nasdaq Composite Index recorded its third consecutive negative week.
Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday evening, marking the first direct attack on Israel from Iranian territory. Even though the majority of threats have been intercepted, fears of reprisals remain.
Oil prices, which had risen in recent weeks before the attack on growing tensions in the Middle East, were down slightly on Sunday.
“This remains a dangerous situation, but the risks to oil and markets may be somewhat less than feared on Friday on the eve of the attack,” wrote Krishna Guha, managing director of Evercore ISI and head of the central bank's global policy and strategy team. in a Sunday note.
Guha added that the key question that remains is how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will respond to the attack. The Biden administration has made clear that it does not want Israel to retaliate, Guha noted.
“Provided Netanyahu appears willing to follow US advice, there could be an element of relief in markets on Monday. However, our colleagues on the energy team do not expect a significant retracement in the price of oil,” Guha said. .
On the earnings side, investors will be watching Goldman Sachs And M&T Bank results Monday morning. Other economic data are also planned for release. Retail sales data are scheduled for Monday, along with business inventory data for February and manufacturing sector figures for March.
Treasury yields jumped for most of last week amid a third consecutive higher-than-expected CPI reading, but rates eased Friday as investors bought bonds. Treasure as a refuge against geopolitical tensions. Prices move inversely to yields.
While JPMorgan Chase beat analysts' profit estimates in its first-quarter report Friday, investors sent shares down 6% on concerns about what they could generate from loans in the coming year . CEO Jamie Dimon also expressed concerns about the “unsettling” global landscape and “persistent inflationary pressures.”
