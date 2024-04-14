Indian actions may not be disrupted by Iran's retaliation unless Israel responds





Their comments come after the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's (TASE) benchmark TA-35 index closed 0.27% higher at 1,938.18 on Sunday despite Iran's overnight drone and missile attacks. The TASE takes place from Sunday to Thursday. On Sundays it opens at 9:59 a.m. and closes at 3:39 p.m., and operates between 9:59 a.m. and 5:14 p.m. Israel Daylight Time on other days. The Gift Nifty, traded in Gift City, Gujarat, closed last week at 22,452.50, indicating a decline of 67 points for Nifty at Monday's opening compared to Friday's close at 22,519.4. However, the Gift Nifty value will be updated early Monday morning. “Debt, equity and gold markets will be concerned about the escalation of the West-East conflict as they are currently assessing the status quo with minimal impact,” said Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC. Shah warned that market concerns would depend on prices and uninterrupted supply of crude oil. Active Brent oil futures closed Friday at $90.15 per barrel. “Rising energy prices have a negative impact on inflation, current account deficit, GDP growth, corporate profits and the rupee. Markets will adjust as the situation evolves,” he added. “If there is no escalation, markets will react smoothly to the latest geopolitical event,” said B Gopkumar, managing director and CEO, Axis Mutual Fund. “There could be some short-term volatility, (but) no deep break.” As hostilities between Israel and Iran intensified on Thursday, while Indian markets were closed for Eid, after a missile strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria killed top military commanders, stock indexes Indian stocks fell a little over one percent as FPIs sold shares at a tentative value. 8,027 crore and reduced their bullish bets on derivatives the next day. Buy by DII for value 6,341.53 crore limited the losses. Indeed, the retail and HNI sectors turned aggressively bullish on Friday, while proprietary traders took a bearish stance and FPIs reduced their bullish bets. After being cumulatively net sellers of 16,088 index futures contracts (Nifty and Bank Nifty) on Wednesday, individuals and HNIs, clients designated by NSE, initiated bullish bets on 3,814 net contracts on Friday. They were also cumulative buyers of 31,133 Nifty and Bank Nifty (index) call options and sellers of 432,609 index call options. A person who sells or sells short put options is optimistic. Against them were proprietary traders, who held 20,641 short index futures contracts, 72,720 short index call option contracts (Nifty and Bank Nifty) and long index put contracts of 2, 23 lakh. A seller call and a buyer put indicate bear markets. REITs reduced their cumulative bullish bets on index futures by 17,834 contracts to 33,448 on Friday, while cumulative long index call contracts were at 41,587 contracts, down from contracts of 1, 4 lakh on Wednesday. Kruti Shah, quantitative analyst at Equirus, said the uptrend would continue until markets breach the crucial support of 21,800-22,000. The Nifty closed last week at 22519.40. Shah expects the market to be supported by TCS, which put up a “decent show” in the fourth quarter. Weekly options show support at 22,200 and resistance at 22,700. The Nifty is trading near its all-time high of 22,775.7 on April 10. So far this year, REITs have gained a net worth of stocks 24,240 crores while DIIs purchased shares worth 1.2 trillion. Stage alert!

