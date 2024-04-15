Mercury Retrograde Blaming the Trickster for Falling Stock Markets

Goodbye

Rate cuts are coming. Economically, the dissidents in the ECB Governing Council are probably right and rate cuts would be better now – but the precise timing of monetary policy is less important when the objective is cyclical (precision matters when the objective is liquidity or management of disordered markets). —Dr. Paul Donovan, “Prices, Policy, and Politics,” UBS Morning Comment, www.ubs.com, April 12, 2024. U.S. consumer confidence and Americans' views of the economy fell more than expected in April, as inflation expectations rose… U.S. households are becoming more pessimistic as rising prices for everyday items make devastation. The University of Michigan's latest reading on consumer confidence for April fell to 79.3 after reaching 82.5 last month. Economists only expected this index to fall to 82.2. —Breck Dumas, “US Consumer Sentiment Falls More Than Expected as Inflation Fears Rise,” www.foxbusiness.com, April 12, 2024.

Wow. It was an unforgettable week, whether you are a trader, investor, cycle analyst or astrologer. The geocosmic climate doesn't get much hotter than a solar eclipse conjunct Chiron in Aries (April 8), followed by a Mars/Saturn conjunction two days later.

For traders and investors, it was an anti-gravity week for gold – until it wasn't. The yellow metal hit an all-time high of 2448.80 midday Friday during the June contract. By 4 p.m., the price was almost $100 lower. Silver has been equally volatile, exploding to nearly $30.00 an ounce just before noon on Friday (its highest level since February 2021 at 30.35, which was then its highest level since early 2013), for fall back below $28.00 at the close. For several months, our bias was that we would see $30.00 in silver again by the end of 2024, with the Moon's north node still in Aries.

These are significant developments in the precious metals sector and suggest that something is wrong in today's world. This is no surprise, as the news broke on Friday: “The United States has dispatched warships to protect Israel and American forces in the region, hoping to ward off a direct attack from Iran against Israel which could take place as early as Friday or Saturday. » according to the article written by Gordon Lubold, “The US Moves Warships to Defend Israel in Case of Iranian Attack,” The Wall Street Journal, www.wsj.com, April 12. This is no surprise to mundane and financial astrologers, to Aries. (and its ruler Mars) are associated with threats of war or aggression, and Chiron is known as the “wounded healer.” You have to be hurt – hurt first – before you can heal. Having the solar eclipse in Aries followed by Mars conjunct Saturn only accelerates the friction.

The afternoon's diving wasn't all about gold and silver. Bitcoin was trading around 71,000 at midday. But a few hours later, 65,000 people were tested.

Stocks also fell and never really took off last week. For the week, the DJIA fell 920 points, falling as low as 37,877 on Friday, its lowest level since January 25, and in line with a developing primary cycle bottom whose time has come. We can't rule out a price drop yet as we're still heading into next weekend's Jupiter/Uranus conjunction, April 20-21. But given that the midpoint of Mercury retrograde (April 1-25) is this weekend, we also can't rule out a minimum happening right now.

For traders looking for some hope in the financial markets, you may want to check out the last two days of trading activity in T-Notes and Soybeans. Crude oil is another intriguing market with further upside breakout possibilities. However, it's hard to get too excited about a market that is recovering because innocent human lives are in danger from warmongers posing as warriors.

Short-term geocosmic

Mercury retrograde, affectionately also known as “the trickster,” continues to be correlated with chaos, volatility, and uncertainty in the financial markets. It is also associated with poorly thought-out decision-making and policies, and a lack of awareness of the consequences of these decisions and policy changes.

Take for example the sudden reversal of the narrative of three rate cuts this year by the Federal Reserve Bank, which was the dominant mover in financial markets before the Trickster came on the scene. Suddenly the data shows that US inflation is rising, instead of falling, as expected (it is falling in Europe and the UK). Today, Fed observers predict between zero and (at most) two rate cuts. The idea of ​​fewer rate cuts, or even rate hikes, was front and center this week as the transiting Mars/Saturn conjunction formed a T-square to the Fed's natal Mercury/Saturn opposition. When Saturn is highlighted, relaxation is no longer popular. Narrow narratives take over. But this aspect disappears now, and Mercury will soon turn direct on April 25. And on May 13, Mercury will leave its retrograde “shadow zone”. There is reason to believe that the narrative will once again shift towards lower rates.

There is more. If Saturn represents a tightening, then Jupiter portends a softening. Jupiter will trine the Fed's natal Jupiter while Mercury will turn direct at the end of April, which bodes well for a possible return to easing. Additionally, transiting Uranus will trine Fed's natal Jupiter in May and June. From December to March, Uranus will become stationary directly trine Fed Jupiter. Uranus again suggests a sudden turn and another unexpected change in policy, and once again the aspects suggest a softening. The question we need to ask is: why would the Fed cut interest rates then? Isn't the economy strong? This may be due to the conjunction of the Moon's North Node with Chiron, a combination that has a fairly high correlation with recessions (over 50%) in the United States within nine months. This may have to do with the bottom of the 4-year cycle for US stocks which is also expected this year. Perhaps it has to do with the reaction to the US presidential election. It may be a potent cocktail of all these ingredients mixed together.

An abundance of activity is happening in the cosmos at the same time this month and even through the end of this year. Maybe we need AI to sort all this out. This is also in the not too distant future, as Uranus (technology) enters Gemini (intellect) next year and begins a favorable trine aspect to Pluto (transformer) in Aquarius (also technology) until 2027. Hope for humanity lies in the symbology of this very rare celestial combination. This depends to a large extent on the successful launch and judicious application of the technological renaissance currently underway.