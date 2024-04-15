With Tesla Stock Down 31%, Musks Robotaxi Push Helps Short Sellers

Los Angeles, CA – March 11: (EDS NOTE-NEWS EMBARGO UNTIL WEDNESDAY) A Waymo Jaguar I-PACE robotaxi … [+] A driverless car drives near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, March 11, 2024. Waymo is set to announce the release of its robotaxi fleet across Los Angeles. The new service will allow users to travel hundreds of miles from downtown to Santa Monica. The service should start this week but will not be available to everyone for a few more weeks. The Waymo One fleet consists of fully electric Jaguar I-PACEs, the world's first premium autonomous electric vehicle. The Waymo Driver uses fully autonomous technology that always controls the vehicle from pickup to destination. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

With Tesla shares down 31% this year as of April 12, is the electric vehicle company's stock cheap or too expensive?

I think the shares, of which only 3.88% were sold short on March 28, according to the Wall Street Journal are too expensive. How so?

Tesla has delivered far fewer vehicles than expected and expects more disappointments.

Tesla appears to be reluctant to win over value-sensitive buyers, leaving the market to cheaper competitors such as BYD.

Tesla's pivot to Robotaxis is unlikely to restore revenue growth.

whose shares are down 5% so far in 2024, Tesla is reluctant to compete with Chinese rivals who offer consumers high-quality products at much lower prices.

As a result, analysts appear to be losing patience with Tesla's disappointing growth.

I have contacted Tesla and will update this article if I receive feedback.

Tesla does not meet investors' expectations

Tesla's growth has been stunted. As I wrote in an April 2024 Forbes After that, Tesla released a lackluster fourth-quarter report and provided lower-than-expected guidance for 2024. Automakers' operating margin fell significantly and vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2024 fell well below industry consensus. analysts.

Here are the key figures:

Q4 2023 revenue: $25.17 billion, up 3% from Q4 2023 and around $500 million below London Stock Exchange Group expectations. According to CNBC.

from Q4 2023 and around $500 million below London Stock Exchange Group expectations. According to CNBC. Q4 2023 operating margin: 8.2% around half the figure for the fourth quarter of 2023, CNBC reported.

around half the figure for the fourth quarter of 2023, CNBC reported. Vehicle volume forecast for 2024: Electric vehicle volume growth in 2024 could be significantly lower than the rate seen last year, as Tesla shipped 1.8 million cars in 2023, CNBC wrote. The lack of a specific production target for 2024 is a departure from previous years. In 2023, deliveries increased by 38%, well below the 50% target. Analysts predict 20% increase in 2024, note Bloomberg.

Electric vehicle volume growth in 2024 could be significantly lower than the rate seen last year, as Tesla shipped 1.8 million cars in 2023, CNBC wrote. The lack of a specific production target for 2024 is a departure from previous years. In 2023, deliveries increased by 38%, well below the 50% target. Analysts predict 20% increase in 2024, note Bloomberg. Vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2024: 386,810 14% below analysts' consensus estimate of 449,080, noted an April email from investment manager Louis Navellier.

Could Tesla attempt to lower investor expectations enough to exceed them on April 23, when the company reports its first quarter 2024 financial results?

Tesla is fleeing customers and competition

Consumers are increasingly value-conscious, meaning they want a safe and inexpensive way to drive. As I wrote in January 2024 Forbes Afterwards, with gasoline prices having fallen significantly, the relatively high prices of electric vehicles, long charging times and range anxiety are among the significant disadvantages that electric vehicle manufacturers must overcome.

Chinese rivals BYD and Li Auto are responding to these consumer preferences by setting much lower prices for electric vehicles, according to the Wall Street Journalthus capturing Tesla's Chinese market share.

With the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y accounting for 96% of Tesla's first-quarter deliveries, the pressure on Tesla to introduce its Model 2 has become imperative, Navellier noted.

Rather than competing for value-sensitive customers, Tesla appears to be running away from them. Reuters reported that Tesla had abandoned plans for a long-promised lower-cost electric vehicle known as Model 2. Musk denied the report, saying Reuters was lying, noted Market monitoring.

One analyst has expressed distrust of Elon Musk's response to the Model 2 cancellation report. There is little evidence that this is moving forward aggressively, as would be expected for a car that is expected to begin commercial-scale production late next year, in keeping with Elon's latest dubious promise, Bond Angle LLC founder and CEO Vicki Bryan noted in an email submitted by Market monitoring.

Is Tesla unwilling or unable to sacrifice profitability to offer electric vehicles that consumers view as better value than BYD's $25,000 products?

Tesla's robotaxi unlikely to drive growth

Musk has a habit of changing the subject when Tesla disappoints. For example, in January 2024, he told investors during an earnings call his excitement about shipping Optimus robots after the company's disappointing results. CNBC reported.

During that call, he touted the Cybertruck, saying Tesla could make 125,000 of them a year as demand for the vehicle outpaced the company's ability to produce them, noted CNBC.

This week, Musk touted the August reveal of a robotaxi, an autonomous vehicle with no ability for drivers to take control. In my opinion, Tesla's robotaxi is unlikely to drive the company's revenue growth. Here are my reasons for skepticism:

Tesla lags Waymo in launching robotaxi fleet

Tesla is far behind Waymo, the robotaxis industry leader, which is not close to building a significant business.

The Waymos fleet has traveled 20 billion miles and now runs commercial robotaxi services in San Francisco and Phoenix and launched operations last week in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, consumers have good reasons to avoid robo-taxis. For example, in February 2024, a Waymo driverless vehicle collided with a cyclist in San Francisco at a four-way intersection, where the cyclist was initially obscured by a truck, noted Market monitoring.

Tesla's self-driving technology is flawed

Robotaxis depend on autonomous driving technology that Tesla has failed to master. Musk encouraged new Tesla customers to buy the driver assistance system while defending against litigation that it does not work as advertised, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology is a misnomer, as the $12,000 FSD requires drivers to pay attention on the road. Additionally, in the event of an accident while FSD is engaged, Tesla holds the driver legally responsible.

In October 2019, Musk predicted that Tesla would have a million robo-taxis on the roads in 2020, according to The reader. By 2024, the actual figure was zero, noted the Newspaper.

It will clearly take them years to get there, said Philip Koopman, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. Market monitoring.

This is a multi-year problem. Any claim that we're going to solve it right away, even though we clearly haven't solved it, but in less than 12 months it will be solved and then ready to be expanded, is simply not a credible assertion of from anyone, I see no evidence that this is achievable by anyone in the near future. No one is close, Koopman added.

Tesla investors have reason to be skeptical of Musk's boasts about the company's robotaxi business.

Tesla reportedly lacks state regulatory permits to operate robotaxis

If Tesla finally masters robo-taxi technology, it will need state regulatory approval to operate a fleet of them. Robotaxi regulators in Arizona, California and Nevada have not been contacted by Tesla to request permits, according to NBC News.

Tesla is a long way from getting that approval, said Brad Templeton, an autonomous vehicle industry consultant. NBC News. Tesla did not immediately respond NBC News request for comment.

What analysts expect for Tesla shares

Will Tesla stock go up from here? Based on 35 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Tesla, the average target of $196.72 per share represents a 15% upside, note TipRanks.

These price targets can confuse investors. Why did Wedbush analyst Dan Ives set a $300 per share price target for Tesla when he wrote that Musk has two weeks to turn around, in a note to investors on 11 April presented by Market monitoring?

Ives appears ready to lower his rating on Tesla unless Musk explains during an April 23 earnings conference call how the company will drive revenue growth. He wants Musk to explain how Tesla will launch the Model 2 in late 2025 and compete in the sub-$30,000 electric vehicle segment, which accounts for 60% of Ives' growth forecast, noted Market monitoring.

If Musk talks too much about robotaxi without proposing a growth strategy for Tesla in China (and globally) to reverse this negative demand trend, Ives could lower his price target for the company, Market monitoring reported.