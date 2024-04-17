The IMF forecasts significantly stronger growth in the United States in 2024





By Greg Robb Economy is overheating and Fed should be cautious, says IMF chief economist The outlook for the global economy is oriented toward solid growth and falling inflation, supported by stronger-than-expected growth in the United States, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. In its latest update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecasts US growth of 2.7% per year this year. That's 0.6 percentage points higher than January's forecast and 1.2 percentage points higher than last October's forecast. The U.S. economy will then slow slightly to a rate of 1.9% in 2025, the agency said. “The recent strong performance of the United States reflects strong productivity and employment growth, but also strong demand in an economy that remains overheated,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the IMF, said in a blog post accompanying the report. As a result, the Federal Reserve should take a gradual and cautious approach to cutting interest rates, Gourinchas said. The IMF expects the Fed to cut policy rates by 75 basis points to 4.6% this year. Gourinchas expressed concern about fiscal policy in the United States The fiscal situation is “not consistent with long-term fiscal sustainability” and could slow progress in reducing inflation and increase risks to financial stability, it said. “Something will have to give,” he concluded. The global economy is expected to grow at a rate of 3.2%, the same rate as last year. This figure is lower than the annual average of 3.8% over the past two decades. For advanced G7 economies, growth is expected to reach 1.7% this year, compared to 1.6% in 2023. Growth in the eurozone is expected to improve to an annual rate of 0.8%, compared to 0.4% the previous year. Growth in the UK is expected to reach a rate of 0.5% this year, up from 0.1% in 2023. The UK economy will continue to improve to reach a rate of 1.5% in 2025, according to projections . In Japan, growth will slow to 0.9% in 2024, from 1.9% the previous year, as one-off factors, including the tourism boom, fade. Growth in China is expected to slow from 5.2% in 2023 to 4.6% this year and 4.1% in 2025. Growth in India is expected to remain strong at 6.8% in 2024. Inflation is expected to continue to fall. In G7 countries, inflation is expected to reach an average of 2% in 2025. As inflation is expected to decline, key central bank interest rates are expected to begin to fall in the second half of the year. The Bank of England is expected to cut its policy rate from 5.3% to around 4.8%, and the European Central Bank is expected to cut its policy rate from 4% to 3.3%. For Japan, rates are expected to increase gradually. Global trade growth is expected to remain moderate, increasing by 3% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, well below the historical growth rate of 4.9%. Cross-border trade restrictions continue to proliferate, with 3,000 new restrictions last year, more than double the number in 2019. -Greg Robb This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04/16/24 0945ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

