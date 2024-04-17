Historic building razed and iconic spire toppled after fire





Among the pieces on display in the building was a huge painting created in 1895 by the Danish artist PS Kryer entitled From the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. No information has been released about what artwork was saved from the fire, although video footage appears to show the removal of Kryer's painting. Brian Mikkelsen, director of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, which is headquartered at the Old Stock Exchange and owns the building, was seen with his team going through a binder of photos of paintings to be preserved. The works were transported to the nearby Parliament and National Archives building. Rescuers used crowbars and other tools to remove the valuables and save them from the fire, Mikkelsen said. People react to a fire as the Old Stock Exchange building burns in Copenhagen. Credit: P.A. We were able to save a lot of things, Mikkelsen told reporters, visibly moved. It's a national disaster. Jakob Vedsted Andersen, a spokesman for the Greater Copenhagen Fire Brigade, said the fire started on the roof and quickly spread, collapsing parts of the roof and destroying about half of the building. Up to 90 members of a military unit were deployed to cordon off the area and secure valuables, the Danish armed forces said. King Frederik wrote on Instagram that an important part of our architectural heritage was being destroyed. This morning we woke up to a sad sight, he wrote. The Ancienne Bourse building (left) photographed from across the water in 2022. Credit: P.A. The stock exchange was built in 1615 and is considered one of the leading examples of the Dutch Renaissance style in Denmark. The Chamber of Commerce moved into the building after the departure of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in 1974. The roof, masonry, sandstone and spire were being renovated. The future of the structure was unclear, but Engel-Schmidt wrote on the social platform of Denmark's strong history as a trading nation. Mikkelsen said the board has already decided to rebuild the exchange. The nearby Christiansborg Palace has burned down several times, and in 1990 a fire broke out in an annex of the Danish parliament, known as Proviantgaarden, but the Old Stock Exchange remained unscathed. The dragon spire on the roof of the Bourse under renovation before the fire. Credit: P.A. The Copenhagen fire is reminiscent of that of April 2019 at Notre-Dame. The 800-year-old Paris Cathedral also lost its spire. Its restoration should be completed this year. In November 1992, soldiers and workers rushed to save priceless works of art when Windsor Castle, England, was engulfed in flames. This fire destroyed the State Dining Room and other parts of Queen Elizabeth II's weekend residence. P.A.

