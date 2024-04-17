Business
Workers and passers-by at Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange save works of art from fire. Here's what we know
Passers-by joined workers in an attempt to save artworks at Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange building after a fire gutted its spire.
The building is one of the Danish capital's best-known landmarks and the fire is reminiscent of the 2019 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Here's what we know.
What is the old Copenhagen Stock Exchange?
The old Dutch Renaissance-style Stock Exchange, located on the waterfront next to the Danish Parliament, was built by order of King Christian IV and opened in 1624 as a commodity trading venue.
After two great wars, the building was an attempt by the Danish king to develop trade in the capital.
What caused the fire?
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The building was undergoing extensive restoration before its 400th anniversary to restore it to its original Renaissance style.
The fire broke out in an area where work was underway, Tim Ole Simonsen, operational director of the Copenhagen Fire Brigade, told reporters.
“At least that’s our immediate perception,” he said.
Scaffolding around the building made it harder for emergency services to reach the flames, while the copper roof preserved the heat.
What about the artwork inside the building?
The building contained many works of art, including paintings and statues.
It was not immediately clear what was destroyed, Mads Damsbo of the National Museum of Denmark told reporters.
He said the building's most famous artwork, an 1895 painting by impressionist artist Peder Severin Kroyer depicting business tycoons standing inside the stock exchange, had been saved.
“The building itself is by far the most important object that has been lost today,” Mr Damsbo said.
People rushed inside the building to save the paintings.
What is the building used for?
The building originally housed market stalls. At the end of the 19th century, securities trading began in the building which housed the Copenhagen Stock Exchange until 1974.
Today it serves as the headquarters and conference venue of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, which has owned it since 1857.
What was the iconic tower?
The dragon-tailed spire that collapsed on Tuesday was one of the Danish capital's best-known landmarks. It was seen as symbolically protecting the exchange from enemies as well as fire, the Chamber said on its website.
When the building was almost completed in 1623, King Christian IV was unhappy with its warehouse appearance. He ordered a new roof and a new spire.
Will it be rebuilt?
Copenhagen's mayors said in a statement that it was vital to restore the building and said they would speak to the owners to offer support.
“The Dragons [on the spire] were supposed to protect against enemies and fire, and they have succeeded until today,” they said.
“We can’t do without the Stock Exchange. It’s time to show what we’re made of.”
