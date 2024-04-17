Copenhagen fire: Inferno hits historic stock market and topples iconic spire – National

Business
As flames engulfed the historic former Danish Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen on Tuesday morning, stunned citizens watched as the inferno grew large enough to topple the building's iconic spire.
Other Danes launched into action alongside rescue workers in an attempt to save the many historic works of art housed inside the 17th-century Stock Exchange (called Brsen), one of the city's oldest buildings.
Danish Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said on X (formerly Twitter) that it was moving to see how many people lent a hand to save artistic treasures and iconic images from the burning building.
Regardless, Engel-Schmidt said 400 years of Danish cultural heritage caught fire.
Although there were people inside the Old Stock Exchange at the time of the fire, everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Copenhagen Fire Chief Jakob Vedsted Andersen said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire, which started around 7:30 a.m. local time.
He told reporters the fire broke out in the building. copper roofthen extends over several floors.
The facades are still standing, but they are starting to give way as the building burns, he said, according to the Washington Post. “We do everything possible to protect the facades, but we cannot give any guarantees.”
The old stock exchange was under renovation at the time of the fire and was surrounded by scaffolding, complicating the rescue mission. Andersen said the copper roof also made it difficult to put out the flames because it kept the heat in.
He said there was no risk of the fire spreading to other buildings. Firefighters are expected to be on scene for at least the next 24 hours.
Huge plumes of smoke rose above downtown Copenhagen and could be seen from southern Sweden, separated by a narrow waterway.
Saving historic works of art
Along with other Danes eager to help, the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen published about 25 employees to help with the evacuation of works of art inside the old stock exchange.
The museum said it was able to specifically save a large work of art by Danish painter Peder Severin Kryer, and it was taken to a warehouse for safekeeping.
Brian Mikkelsen, president of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, told reporters that they were able to save a large part of the artwork. He called the fire a “national disaster.”
The iconic dragon arrow
King Frederika sad sight.”
In a Danish statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday morning, the king wrote: “An important part of our architectural heritage was and still is in flames.”
For generations, the distinctive dragon spire helped define Copenhagen as the city of towers,” he lamented.
The 56-meter-high spire atop the Old Stock Exchange, once a landmark on the Copenhagen skyline, was designed with four intertwined dragon tails. At the top of the spire, the dragon tails formed a spear and three crowns, representing Denmark and its close allies Norway and Sweden.
Culture Minister Engel-Schmidt said he would do so: “everything I can» to restore the Dragon Spire to its dominant point above Copenhagen.
Brsen dates back to 1625 and served as a stock exchange until the 1970s. Today, it is the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce and is located near the Danish parliament (called Folketing).
The fire at the Old Stock Exchange has been compared to the 2019 fire at the iconic Notre-Dame de France cathedral. The building was also under renovation at the time of the fire, which investigators believe was caused by either an unextinguished cigarette butt or an electrical short.
With files from the Associated Press
