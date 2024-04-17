Fire destroys Copenhagen's 17th-century Stock Exchange, causing its spire to collapse





The Copenhagen Stock Exchange. Jebulon image via Wikipedia under CC0 license Early in the morning of April 16, a fire broke out in Denmark's capital, engulfing Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, one of the city's oldest landmarks. In the fire, the 56 meter high Dragon Spire, shaped like the tails of four intertwined dragons, collapsed. Just hours after the fire started, half of the 17th Brsen building of the century was destroyed according to the authorities. The structure was under renovation at the time of the event. Rescuers, staff and passersby worked together to save the historic artwork housed in the Old Stock Exchange. The Copenhagen Stock Exchange. Image Penguinvvia Wikipedia is licensed under CC BY-SA Built between 1619 and 1640, the Brsen is a well-recognized example of the Dutch Renaissance style. Its distinctively shaped spire, which made it a popular tourist attraction, was decorated with dragons, believed to protect it from enemies and fire. The structures housed trading offices and a market place in the 17th century. Having its interiors renovated in 1855, it housed the Danish Stock Exchange until 1974. Since 2018, it serves as the headquarters of the Danish Stock Exchange. Danish Chamber of Commerce. 06.09.2023 Copenhagen Borsen Stock Exchange, Church of Christ the Savior and historic buildings. Image Liya_Blumesser via Shutterstock Drawing a parallel with the fire which broke out on April 15, 2019 at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Dutch Prime Minister Troels Lund Poulsen called yesterday's event “our own moment at Notre Dame.” According to Copenhagen Fire Chief Jakob Vedsted Andersen, parts of the roof collapsed as the fire spread several floors, spreading through the scaffolding that surrounded the building. Related article Notre-Dame Cathedral rebuilds its wooden roof and recovers its spire The fire also endangered one of Denmark's most valuable art collections, located inside the Brsen. Although the extent of the damage is not yet known, several important works of art were saved thanks to the efforts of rescuers and volunteers. Fortunately, there was no report victims or injured on the site. According to Copenhagen Policeno source of fire has yet been identified. As reported by the New York Times, the first reactions on social networks, such as that of MP Jan Jorgensen, call for the reconstruction of the structure. Similar debates took place after the Notre Dame fire, which launched international speculation about how the collapsed spire would be rebuilt. The new spire, which recreates the original design, is now complete. Further restoration work is underway, with every decision carefully scrutinized by professionals and the general public.

