Fire destroys Copenhagen's old stock exchange dating from the 1600s

COPENHAGEN, Denmark A fire ravaged one of Copenhagen's oldest buildings on Tuesday, destroying around half of the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange and collapsing its iconic dragon's tail spire, as passersby rushed to help services urgently needed to save priceless paintings and other valuables.

The fire broke out on the roof of the building during renovation work, but police said it was too early to identify the cause. The red brick building, with its green copper roof and distinctive 184-foot spire in the shape of four intertwined dragon tails, is a major tourist attraction next to Denmark's parliament, Christiansborg Palace, in the heart of the capital.

Bells rang and sirens blared as fire engulfed the spire and sent it crashing into the building, which was surrounded by scaffolding. Huge plumes of smoke rose above downtown Copenhagen and were visible from southern Sweden, separated from the Danish capital by a narrow waterway.

A piece of Danish history is on fire, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Instagram, saying it hurt to see the loss of such irreplaceable cultural heritage.

Ambulances were on scene but no casualties were reported.

Firefighters, who were believed to have pumped water from a nearby canal, sprayed water through the door of the golden hall of the Old Stock Exchange, used for gala dinners, conferences and other events and where many paintings were on display.

Danish Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said it was touching to see how many people lent a hand to save artistic treasures and iconic images from the burning building. A man jumped off his bike to help shortly after the fire started, and members of the public helped first responders carry huge works of art to safety.

Among the exhibits in the building was a huge painting created in 1895 by Danish artist PS Kryer titled From Copenhagen Stock Exchange. No information has been released about what artwork was saved from the fire, although video footage appears to show the removal of Kryer's painting.

Brian Mikkelsen, director of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, which is headquartered at the Old Stock Exchange and owns the building, was seen with his team going through a binder of photos of paintings to be preserved. The works were transported to the nearby Parliament and National Archives building. Rescuers used crowbars and other tools to remove the valuables and save them from the fire, Mikkelsen said.

We were able to save a lot of things, Mikkelsen told reporters, visibly moved. It's a national disaster.

Jakob Vedsted Andersen, a spokesman for the Greater Copenhagen Fire Brigade, said the fire broke out on the roof on Tuesday morning and spread quickly, collapsing parts of the roof and destroying about half of the building. He said no other buildings were in danger, but it could take 24 hours for firefighters to secure the scene.

Tim Ole Simonsen, another fire department spokesman, said the fire broke out in the part of the building where work was being done, but that's all I can say about it.

Ren Hansen, from the boilermaker company renovating the roof, told TV2 there were 10 people on the roof when the fire alarm went off.

After five minutes, smoke began rising from the floor to the ceiling, Hansen said.

Tommy Laursen of Copenhagen police said it was too early to say what caused the fire and that officers could enter the building within days.

Up to 90 members of a military unit were deployed to cordon off the area and secure valuables, the Danish armed forces said.

King Frederik wrote on Instagram that an important part of our architectural heritage was being destroyed. This morning we woke up to a sad sight, he wrote.

The stock exchange was built in 1615 and is considered one of the leading examples of the Dutch Renaissance style in Denmark. The Chamber of Commerce moved into the building after the departure of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in 1974.

The roof, masonry, sandstone and spire were being renovated, and Mikkelsen said there were plans for the royal family, government officials and other dignitaries to review the work later this year.

That won't happen now, he said.

The future of the structure was unclear, but Engel-Schmidt, the culture minister, wrote on the social platform Copenhagen, describing it as a symbol of Denmark's strength. history as a trading nation.

The nearby Christiansborg Palace has burned down several times, and in 1990 a fire broke out in an annex of the Danish parliament, known as Proviantgaarden, but the Old Stock Exchange remained unscathed.

Police closed a main road in Copenhagen and warned on X that the public should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time. Several bus lines were diverted and Danish media reported huge traffic jams.

Queen Margrethe, who turned 84 on Tuesday, toned down the celebrations due to the fire, TV2 reported. A band from the Royal Life Guard were due to play for the former monarch outside Fredensborg Castle, where she stays during the spring and summer, but this was cancelled.

The Copenhagen fire is reminiscent of that of April 2019 at Notre-Dame. The 800-year-old Paris Cathedral also lost its spire. Its restoration should be completed this year. In November 1992, soldiers and workers rushed to save priceless works of art when Windsor Castle, England, was engulfed in flames. This fire destroyed the State Dining Room and other parts of Queen Elizabeth II's weekend residence.

