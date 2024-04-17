Stock Market Today: US Stocks Slide, Deepen Weekly Losses Following Mixed Earnings Reports | First World War





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fell Wednesday and deepened index losses this week as Wall Street reviews a mixed set of results amid concerns about high interest rates. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in afternoon trading, following a three-day streak at its lowest level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138 points, or 0.4%, as of 12:26 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.7%. United Airlines climbed 12.7% after posting results for the start of the year that were better than those expected by analysts, driven by strong demand from business travelers. Travelers fell 8.1% after insurers' quarterly results came in below forecasts. It faced more disaster losses. The bond market has dictated much of the action on Wall Street lately, and Treasury yields have eased pressure on the stock market. They are cooling after recent sharp gains sparked by traders abandoning hopes for several interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.62% from 4.67% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which is closer to Fed expectations, fell to 4.94% from 4.99%. Yields returned to their November levels after senior Federal Reserve officials suggested Tuesday that the central bank could keep its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001 for some time. He wants to have more confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards its 2% target. High interest rates hurt investment prices and increase the risk of recession, but Fed officials are concerned after a series of reports this year showed inflation remained higher than expected. Traders now mostly expect only one or two interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group data. That's down from forecasts of six or more at the start of the year. With little help expected from easing short-term interest rates, companies will need to post stronger profits to justify the sharp gains in their stock prices since the fall. I think markets are waiting for news from companies to decide where they go next, said JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America. Omnicom Group rose 1.2% after announcing a profit for the last quarter that was higher than expected by analysts. The marketing and communications company has highlighted growth trends in most markets around the world, outside the Middle East and Africa. Eli Lilly climbed on hopes for bigger profits after announcing encouraging results from a Phase 3 clinical trial for a treatment for some people suffering from sleep apnea, a breathing disorder. It increased by 0.6%. On the losing side of Wall Street was JB Hunt Transport Services, which reported weaker than expected revenues and results. It was partly affected by competition in the east of the country and by rising worker wages and other costs. It fell 8.4%. In overseas stock markets, London's FTSE 100 index gained 0.5% after a report showed British inflation fell to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in March. This could pave the way for lower interest rates there. Other indexes rose in Europe, while they were mixed in Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.3%, while shares jumped 2.1% in Shanghai. ___ AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.informnny.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-benchmarks-are-mixed-while-us-seems-committed-to-current-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos