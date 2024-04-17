



Denmark's 17th-century stock exchange building, called Brsen, went up in smoke Tuesday morning, triggering emotional reactions from citizens and leaders. Danish Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt confirmed the fire on social media, mourning 400 years of Danish history. Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen compared the 2019 fire disaster at Notre-Dame Cathedral in France. King Frederick X of Denmark released a painful statement highlighting the building's historical significance and symbolism for Denmark's capital. Video of Tuesday's fire watch Brsen's iconic 184-foot-tall spire was engulfed in flames and collapsed to the street below. What could be saved from the fire? Passers-by and rescuers work to save furniture, paintings and other historical objects from the burning building, Engel-Schmidt said. He committed to repairs or reconstruction. I will do everything I can to make the Dragon's Spire dominate Copenhagen again, says Culture Minister wrote. How did the fire start? The cause of the fires remained unknown Tuesday afternoon and no casualties were reported. The fire probably started in an area that was being renovated, said Tim Ole Simonsen, director of the Copenhagen fire brigade. The fire was brought under control after hours of work and firefighters planned to remain at the scene to ensure the fire was fully extinguished, Copenhagen Fire Chief Jakob Vedsted Andersen said. He also explained how the copper roof resisted heat. Construction scaffolding and plastic sheeting from renovation crews complicated the fire crews' response, Andersen said. What is the extent of the damage? Damage to parts of building severe, says Andersen said. The flames spread to half of the building, causing several parts of the roof to collapse, according to in local Denmark. Rescue workers installed 40 containers, approximately 40 feet long, around the building to guard against collapse, according to to a local media outlet. Authorities have warned that roads around Brsen will be closed on Wednesday. Dig Deeper: Read my report in The Sifton on the surprise abdication of Danish Queen Margrethe II earlier this year.

