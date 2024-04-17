In Denmark, a fire destroys an old 17th century stock exchange

A fire ravaged one of Copenhagen's oldest buildings on Tuesday, causing the iconic spire of the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange to collapse as passersby rushed to help emergency services save priceless paintings and other valuables.

Danish Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said it was “touching” to see how many people lent a helping hand “to save artistic treasures and iconic images from the burning building.” One man jumped off his bike on his way to work to help with the effort.

Brian Mikkelsen, head of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, headquartered at the Old Stock Exchange, and his aides were seen going through a binder containing photos of paintings to be preserved. They were taken to the nearby Parliament and the Danish National Archives, around the corner from the burning building.

DENMARK’S TOP MILITARY CHIEF LIMITED AFTER INCIDENT INVOLVING SHIP DEPLOYED IN RED SEA

“We were able to save a lot of things,” Mikkelsen told reporters, visibly moved. “It’s a national disaster.”

He also helped save paintings and other valuables from the flames, and said they had to use tools, including a crowbar, to remove them.

The fire broke out on Tuesday morning in the copper roof of the Old Stock Exchange, or Boersen, and spread to a large part of the building and roof, parts of which also collapsed and destroyed the interior of the building, said fire department spokesman Jakob Vedsted Andersen.

“The fire is still not under control,” Vedsted Andersen said, adding that half of the building had been destroyed and collapsed. He said there was no risk of the fire spreading to other buildings. Firefighters said they expected to be on scene within the next 24 hours.

Tommy Laursen of Copenhagen police said it was too early to say what caused the fire and that they could enter the building in “a few days”.

Firefighters who were believed to have pumped water from the nearby canal were seen spraying water through the door of the Golden Hall of the Old Stock Exchange, used for gala dinners, conferences, parties and other events and where many paintings were hung.

The building, located next to Christiansborg Palace where parliament sits, is a popular tourist attraction and has been photographed millions of times. Its distinctive spire, shaped like the tails of four intertwined dragons, reached a height of 184 feet.

Huge clouds of smoke rose above downtown Copenhagen and people rushed inside the building to save the paintings. The plume was visible from southern Sweden, separated by a narrow river.

Ambulances were on scene but no casualties were reported. A spokesperson for the company working on the building renovation said the carpenters who were working on the roof were all out.

Up to 90 members of a military unit were also deployed from a nearby base to cordon off the area and “secure valuables”, the Danish armed forces said.

King Frederik wrote on Instagram that they “woke up to the sad spectacle” of “an important part of our architectural heritage” destroyed by the flames.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote that an “irreplaceable cultural heritage” and “a piece of Danish history is on fire”.

“It hurts to see,” Frederiksen wrote on Instagram.

The building and spire were surrounded by scaffolding, which later collapsed in the fire. Boersen's roof, masonry, sandstone and spire, built in 1615 and considered a flagship example of the Dutch Renaissance style in Denmark, were being renovated, said the Chamber of Commerce, which moved into the building after the departure of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in 1974. The Chamber owns the building.

The nearby Christiansborg Palace has burned down several times, and most recently, in 1990, a fire broke out in an annex of the Danish parliament, known as Proviantgaarden. However, the Old Stock Exchange remained unscathed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This annex, located in the block behind the Ancienne Bourse, was evacuated as a precaution, as were various ministries present in the street behind the burning building.

Police said on social media platform X that a main road in Copenhagen was closed and people should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time. Several bus lines were diverted and Danish media reported huge traffic jams in the surrounding area.

Queen Margrethe, who turned 84 on Tuesday, toned down the celebrations due to the fire, TV2 reported. A band from the Royal Life Guard were due to play for the former monarch outside Fredensborg Castle, where she stays during the spring and summer, but this was cancelled.