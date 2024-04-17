Could the Copenhagen Stock Exchange fire have been avoided?

Northeast Professor David Fannon discusses the significance of this landmark, the risks associated with renovations, and the lessons that can be learned from tragedies like this. Firefighters work as smoke billows from the 400-year-old Brsen, or Old Stock Exchange, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Flames ripped through Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning, causing heavy damage to the 400-year-old building and destroying its 183-foot spire.

The blaze broke out almost five years after a blaze destroyed much of Paris' 861-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral, which is due to reopen in December after a massive restoration.

Also known as Brsen, the Old Stock Exchange was under renovation when the fire broke out. First responders helped save hundreds of items before flames destroyed most of the interior.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the building irreplaceable cultural heritage And a piece of Danish history. King Frederik declared that the building was an important part of our architectural heritage.

Northeastern Global News spoke with David Fannonassociate professor of architecture and civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern, on the significance of the historic landmark, the risks associated with renovations and the lessons that can be learned from tragedies like this.

His comments have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Could the renovation have contributed to the fire?

If you talk to fire protection experts, firefighters, architects or engineers, every time we renovate a building the risk of fire is higher for several reasons.

First, when a building is unfinished, the systems that protect it (alarms, sprinklers, etc.) may not yet be fully installed or may have been removed due to the renovation.

The second thing is that in the renovation process people often cut things where sparks might occur during welding. Additionally, roofs are sometimes applied with high heat or flamed asphalt. You could also solder copper.

Can old buildings be protected with new systems?

All buildings, regardless of their age, must comply with the fire code. You must have exits, doors cannot be blocked, and you are not supposed to store flammable materials. This sort of thing applies to all buildings all the time.

Meanwhile, the building code only really affects the building when it is initially constructed. If there is a refurbishment it will depend on the local authority and the extent of the refurbishment whether new systems need to be installed.

The other complicating factor is that all buildings, especially very old buildings, may have been renovated several times during their history.

This means that when you look at a building, you need to understand how it has been updated to meet building standards over the years. This makes it a more complicated fire protection problem, mechanical engineering problem, and structural problem.

Copenhagen's fire chief said the old copper roof prevented firefighters from accessing the fire. Why did this happen?

Depending on the nature of the fire, metal roofs like copper can trap and reflect heat, while another roofing material can burn relatively quickly. This would create openings, trap less heat and prevent the fire from spreading.

Often, firefighters want to deliberately vent the roof in order to cut a hole in the roof or introduce water or other firefighting materials.

A metal roof like copper makes the process more difficult because it is cut-resistant. From the photos I've seen, it appears to be more of a standing seam and soldered copper, which is much more durable.

Why is it so important to preserve such old buildings?

Architecture tends to preserve things that people value or care about. So, in the case of the Brsen building, it is a celebration of the fact that Copenhagen has become the center of world trade. Its importance on the world stage was partly due to its trading empire, symbolized by this exchange building.