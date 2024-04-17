Will Indian stock market see further sell-off due to delay in US Fed rate cut? Here's what the experts say

Powell's comments mark a shift in stance after a third straight month in which a key measure of inflation beat analysts' forecasts.

While emphasizing the lack of further progress on inflation following the rapid decline seen late last year, he suggested the Fed could keep rates at current levels “as long as necessary” if Price pressures persist.

“The recent data clearly has not given us any greater confidence and instead indicates that it will likely take longer than expected to achieve that confidence,” Powell said Tuesday during a roundtable discussion alongside the governor of the Bank of America. Canada, Tiff Macklem, at the Wilson Center in Washington. as reported by Bloomberg News.

In March, U.S. retail inflation jumped to 3.5% on an annual basis, compared to a forecast of 3.4%.

Read also: US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signals delay in cutting interest rates amid high inflation

While recent U.S. retail sales also jumped 0.7% month-over-month in March 2024, beating forecasts of 0.3%, showing consumers continued to spend at a faster pace than expected despite borrowing costs at their highest level in 23 years.

Since March 2022, the US central bank has raised its key rate by 525 basis points, bringing it to the current range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

Market experts suggest that Powell's remarks could trigger additional selling pressure on stocks, particularly in emerging markets like India. The delay in cutting rates has unsettled investors, especially after last week's release of US inflation data for March, sparking a sharp sell-off in Indian stocks.

Strong liquidation

Besides the delay in rate cuts, escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising US bond yields, the rupee hitting new lows against the US dollar and selling pressure from foreign institutional investors (IFI) all contributed to the decline. pressure on Indian stocks.

Against this backdrop, the two benchmark indices – Nifty 50 and Sensex – saw declines of 2.65% and 2.79% respectively in the last three sessions. Computer stocks were among the hardest hit by this market downturn, with declines ranging from 2% to 6%.

Read also: Infosys Q4 Results Preview: Revenue expected to fall on weak discretionary spending, margin expected to remain flat quarter-on-quarter

Notably, the Nifty IT index emerged as the worst-hit sectoral index, recording a decline of almost 5% over the past three sessions as expectations of prolonged rate hikes potentially reduced customer spending. Further, mixed results from IT giant Tata Consultancy Services have dampened investor confidence in IT stocks.

On the other hand, mid-cap and small-cap indices also witnessed a sharp sell-off due to their high valuation and expectations of moderation in profit growth in Q4FY24.

Potential reallocation of funds

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) became net sellers in the capital markets, offloading shares worth 4,468.09 crore, as per exchange data. Since April 12, the FIIs have been shedding 15,763 crore on rising US bond yields.

Rising U.S. bond yields could prompt investors to reallocate funds away from riskier assets, market experts say, which could trigger more capital outflows from stocks to higher-yielding bonds.

Also read: Will rising US bond yields lead to more REIT outflows from emerging markets? here's what the experts say

Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities, said rising U.S. bond yields could lead to outflows of foreign portfolio investments from emerging markets like India. When U.S. bond yields rise, investors can earn a higher return by investing in U.S. bonds rather than emerging market bonds. »

“This may incentivize REITs to move their money out of emerging markets and invest it in the United States. Rising U.S. bond yields may also indicate a flight to safety on the part of investors. This means that investors may prefer the relative safety of U.S. bonds to riskier emerging market assets in times of economic uncertainty,” he added.

Reach new lows

The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh low of 83.61 against the US dollar in the previous trading session, marking the second time in four weeks. The decline was fueled by a strengthening U.S. dollar index, which jumped on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Read also: Rupee opens at record low of 83.51 against US dollar

The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the dollar's performance against six major currencies, jumped to a five-month high of 106.50, putting downward pressure on emerging market currencies.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the opinions of Mint. We advise investors to seek advice from certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 17, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

