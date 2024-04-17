Business
Fire destroys historic Copenhagen Stock Exchange | Smart News
Copenhagen is 400 years oldSotck exchange partially collapsed in a raging fire on Tuesday. As sirens sounded and smoke billowed, first responders and bystanders sprang into action to evacuate some of the building's artistic treasures.
A piece of Danish history is on fire, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote in a translated versionInstagram post during the disaster. The Stock Exchange is one of the most iconic buildings in Copenhagen. A symbol of 400 years of Danish trading history.
The fire broke out on the roof of the Bourse on April 16. The disaster caused no casualties, but the iconic central spire of the Stock Exchange was reduced to ruins, reports Jan M. Olsen ofAssociated Press (AP). Police have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
The Stock Exchange, or Brsen, is one of the oldest structures in the Danish capital, according to theNew York Times Derrick Bryson Taylor and Maya Tekeli. Located in the heart of Copenhagen, near the Danish Parliament,Christiansborg PalaceThe architectural majesty of the Stock Exchange has made it a major tourist attraction: it is known for its red brick walls, its green copper roof and, until the recent fire, a 184-foot spire resembling the intertwined tails of four dragons. 'money.
Completed in the early 1600s, the Brsen illustrated the architectural style of the Dutch Renaissance. Christian IVking of Denmark and Norway in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, commissioned the project with the aim of making Copenhagen a major trading center, writesBBC News Paul Kirby. The building housed the Danish Stock Exchange until 1974 and currently houses the country's Chamber of Commerce.
As the fire raged, Brian Mikkelsen, head of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, and his team were seen looking through a file of paintings kept inside the building, the AP reports. He said a team of rescuers used crowbars and other tools to remove valuable artwork and transport it to nearby buildings. Civilians on the streets stepped in to help, an effort that Jakob Engel-Schmidt, Denmark's culture minister, called moving.
One of the saved works, Peder Severin Kroyers From the Copenhagen Stock Exchangemeasures more than 13 feet long, according to the Danish newspaper The Danish newspaper. It took five or six people to transport the 1895 painting to safety.
Mikkelsen told reporters that rescuers were able to save many of the works, according to the AP. He nevertheless described the damage as a national disaster.
As Engel-Schmidt says Times, the artwork in the building tells us something about ourselves as a nation and as a people, and the building itself is part of the Danish psyche. That's why there are people in the streets looking incredibly sad, he adds. This affects me too.
For four centuries, the Brsen has been a landmark of Copenhagen, with its dragon spire contributing to the capital's reputation as the city of towersas king of Denmark, Fredericksaid in a translated versionstatement yesterday.
We view the historic building as a beautiful symbol of our capital and a building that we, as a nation, are proud of, he added. The Queen and I would like to thank everyone who, since early this morning, ensured that no one was injured and who fought to save as much as possible both the building and the many cultural treasures and works of art which Brsen contains.
On Wednesday, firefighters were working to put out the last pockets of fire, according to the P.A.. Authorities have started talking about reconstruction, which could take up to ten years.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/the-dragontail-spire-of-copenhagens-old-stock-exchange-collapses-in-a-blaze-180984177/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sabrina Elba wears a backless Fendi dress at the 'Knuckles' premiere
- Fire destroys historic Copenhagen Stock Exchange | Smart News
- Google reorganizes finance team as part of AI shift, CFO tells employees in memo
- Seattle International Film Festival reveals lineup for 50th edition
- Uniform or suit? Athletes speak out on US women's Olympic track outfit reveal
- Netflix Baby Reindeer Viewers Stunned After Finding Out Truth About Lead Actor
- Resurgent startup ExPost wins $8 million from DOE in bid to improve battery recycling
- Donald Trump campaigns at Hamilton Heights deli after leaving court – NBC New York
- “Death to Israel” in Turkish Parliament during Erdogan's speech
- Pritam Chakraborty joins the cast of 'Sikandar' with Salman Khan
- Pickleball as an industry now hosts several annual meetings that are worth attending
- Walmart's Jessica Simpson Collection Collaboration Brings Bohemian-Chic to Its Growing Fashion Assortment