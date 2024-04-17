Fire destroys historic Copenhagen Stock Exchange | Smart News

Copenhagen is 400 years oldSotck exchange partially collapsed in a raging fire on Tuesday. As sirens sounded and smoke billowed, first responders and bystanders sprang into action to evacuate some of the building's artistic treasures.

A piece of Danish history is on fire, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote in a translated versionInstagram post during the disaster. The Stock Exchange is one of the most iconic buildings in Copenhagen. A symbol of 400 years of Danish trading history.

The fire broke out on the roof of the Bourse on April 16. The disaster caused no casualties, but the iconic central spire of the Stock Exchange was reduced to ruins, reports Jan M. Olsen ofAssociated Press (AP). Police have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The Stock Exchange, or Brsen, is one of the oldest structures in the Danish capital, according to theNew York Times Derrick Bryson Taylor and Maya Tekeli. Located in the heart of Copenhagen, near the Danish Parliament,Christiansborg PalaceThe architectural majesty of the Stock Exchange has made it a major tourist attraction: it is known for its red brick walls, its green copper roof and, until the recent fire, a 184-foot spire resembling the intertwined tails of four dragons. 'money.

Completed in the early 1600s, the Brsen illustrated the architectural style of the Dutch Renaissance. Christian IVking of Denmark and Norway in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, commissioned the project with the aim of making Copenhagen a major trading center, writesBBC News Paul Kirby. The building housed the Danish Stock Exchange until 1974 and currently houses the country's Chamber of Commerce.

As the fire raged, Brian Mikkelsen, head of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, and his team were seen looking through a file of paintings kept inside the building, the AP reports. He said a team of rescuers used crowbars and other tools to remove valuable artwork and transport it to nearby buildings. Civilians on the streets stepped in to help, an effort that Jakob Engel-Schmidt, Denmark's culture minister, called moving.

One of the saved works, Peder Severin Kroyers From the Copenhagen Stock Exchangemeasures more than 13 feet long, according to the Danish newspaper The Danish newspaper. It took five or six people to transport the 1895 painting to safety.

Mikkelsen told reporters that rescuers were able to save many of the works, according to the AP. He nevertheless described the damage as a national disaster.

As Engel-Schmidt says Times, the artwork in the building tells us something about ourselves as a nation and as a people, and the building itself is part of the Danish psyche. That's why there are people in the streets looking incredibly sad, he adds. This affects me too.

For four centuries, the Brsen has been a landmark of Copenhagen, with its dragon spire contributing to the capital's reputation as the city ​​of towersas king of Denmark, Fredericksaid in a translated versionstatement yesterday.

We view the historic building as a beautiful symbol of our capital and a building that we, as a nation, are proud of, he added. The Queen and I would like to thank everyone who, since early this morning, ensured that no one was injured and who fought to save as much as possible both the building and the many cultural treasures and works of art which Brsen contains.

On Wednesday, firefighters were working to put out the last pockets of fire, according to the P.A.. Authorities have started talking about reconstruction, which could take up to ten years.