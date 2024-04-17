CalPERS Michael Cohen Named Next Chair of Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee





Climate Action 100+, the world's largest investor engagement initiative on climate change, is pleased to announce that Michael Cohen has been named the next chair of the initiative's global steering committee. Cohen is the chief operating officer of investments at CalPERS, the largest pension fund in the United States, and a founding member of the Climate Action 100+ steering committee. He joined CalPERS in 2018 as chief financial officer and was named chief operating officer in 2023. Cohen will succeedFrancisHumbert, Lead Engagement Manager for Generali Asset Management, as the next chairman of the steering committee. Climate Action 100+ is governed by a global steering committee comprised of five investor network CEOs and ten investor representatives. In recognition of the global nature of the initiative and the different priorities and terms of business engagement in each region, the roles of Chair and Vice Chair of the Steering Committee rotate every twelve months between different regional representatives. We are delighted to welcome Michael Cohen to the governing body of Climate Action 100+, said Mindy Lubber, CEO and President of Ceres, and Vice Chair of the Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee: With more than two decades of executive and financial leadership expertise, he will undoubtedly bring valuable and strategic leadership to his role as President. I am honored to be named Chair of the Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee and look forward to helping guide the initiative into its next phase of investor engagement, Cohen said. Climate Action 100+ was founded to ensure businesses take meaningful action to address the existential financial threats of climate change. Much remains to be done to engage constructively with our partner companies and build on early successes. Prior to CalPERS, Cohen was director of the California Department of Finance, where he managed the state budget for California Governor Jerry Brown. Cohen holds a master's degree in public affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas and a bachelor's degree in urban studies from Stanford University. About Climate Action 100+ Climate Action 100+ is the world's largest investor engagement initiative on climate change. It involves more than 700 investors ensuring that 170 of the world's largest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting companies take the necessary steps to align their business strategies with the goals of the Paris Agreement. This includes improving corporate governance on climate change, reducing GHG emissions and strengthening climate-related financial disclosure. The 170 targeted companies include the top 100 systemically important emitters, identified as having the highest combined direct and indirect GHG emissions, as well as additional companies selected by investors as being critical to accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality. Launched in 2017, Climate Action 100+ is coordinated by five investor networks: Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC); Ceres; Investors Group on Climate Change (IGCC); Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). These organizations, along with investor representatives from AustralianSuper, Afore Sura, BNP Paribas Asset Management, California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), GAM Investments, Generali Insurance Asset Management (Generali Group), Franklin Templeton, Phoenix Group and QIC form the global steering committee. for the initiative. Follow us on Twitter: @ActOnClimate100. For media inquiries, please contact:[email protected].

