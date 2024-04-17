Laurier named one of Canada's greenest employers for the sixth consecutive year





WATERLOO — For the sixth consecutive year, Wilfrid Laurier University is the recipient of a Canada's Greenest Employer Award. This national recognition reflects Laurier's commitment to its sustainability-focused programs and initiatives, the progress it has made in reducing its carbon footprint, and the extent to which sustainability has become a part of Laurier's workplace culture. covering operations, universities and community partnerships. “Achieving a position among Canada's Greenest Employers for six consecutive years highlights the dedication of our students, staff and faculty to cultivating a culture of sustainability at Laurier,” said Eric Meliton , director of the sustainability office at Laurier. “At Laurier, we seek innovative social, environmental, economic and academic practices to improve life on campus and have a positive impact on our host communities. Receiving the Greenest Employer in Canada award demonstrates our collective commitment to sustainable development. The annual Canada's Greenest Employers competition is part of Canada's Top 100 Employers initiative, led by Mediacorp Canada Inc. Laurier has been named one of Waterloo Region's Top Employers for six consecutive years, l one of Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers and one of Canada's Top Employers. for young people by the same organization. “Sustainability is an integral part of our institutional identity and is something we are extremely proud of,” said Pamela Cant, Laurier’s director of human resources and equity. “Being honored as one of Canada's Greenest Employers for a sixth consecutive year reflects the commitment of our faculty, staff and students as they positively impact our local and global communities. Highlights of Laurier's sustainability initiatives include: Operating Free Store Locations on the Brantford and Waterloo campuses to allow students, staff and faculty to purchase household and school items. The Freestore aims to change the way members of the Laurier community think about reusing objects and to positively influence circularity and zero waste behaviors. In 2023-2024, Laurier Freestore stores distributed approximately 8,000 pounds of household goods, diverting waste from landfills.

Finishing third in the Green University of the Year category at the 2023 Global Entrepreneurship and Engagement Excellence Awards in Higher Education. This top-three ranking recognizes Laurier’s efforts to integrate sustainable practices into its campus communities and beyond.

Reducing transportation-related emissions through initiatives such as 14 electric vehicle charging stations, secure bicycle storage at the Waterloo and Brantford campuses, and the launch of the Neuron e-bike and scooter program in partnership with the region of Waterloo.

THE Sustainable Falcon Fund, which leverages Laurier's entrepreneurial and community spirit to integrate sustainable development practices into all aspects of student life. Each year, $30,000 in funding is committed to students, staff and faculty to implement sustainable development projects at the university. The Sustainable Hawk Fund was named one of Canada's top Clean50 projects in 2022. In 2023-2024, four new projects received funding.

The Laurier Cold Regions and Water Sciences Center has achieved platinum certification status from My green laboratory, an internationally recognized benchmark for laboratory sustainability. Staff leaders will begin replicating this program in other Laurier labs on each campus.

Launch of Laurier's 2023-2028 Sustainability Action Plan, which includes key themes such as human and ecosystem health and well-being, climate action and social sustainability. The goal of the plan is to continue to support the culture of sustainability at Laurier through academia, research, physical operations, outreach and community partnerships to achieve our mandate of reducing gas emissions at greenhouse effect by 40 percent by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Laurier campus in Waterloo is designated an official “Bee Campus” by Bee City Canada. Laurier is only the ninth post-secondary campus in Canada and the first in the Waterloo region to be recognized for its dedicated commitment to protecting pollinators. Two bee apiaries were installed on the Brantford campus in 2022-23, housing more than 320,000 bees.

The Waterloo campus Northdale Community Garden, which supports sustainable partnerships with community nonprofits and increased access to local food on campus. The garden supported more than 20 local families and more than 100 community volunteers, including 10 student, staff and faculty volunteers in 2023-24. Learn more about Laurier's sustainability goals in the university's Sustainability Action Plan.

