Stock market today: Asian stocks advance despite Wall Street decline due to technology





Asian stocks advanced Thursday, even after falling technology stocks sent Wall Street tumbling amid the S&P 500's worst losing streak since the start of the year. U.S. futures were down, while oil prices were rising. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 38,090.87 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.5% to 16,489.59. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.6% to 3,089.93. South Korea's Kospi led the region's gains, rising 1.8% to 2,631.15. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 500 rose 0.6% to 7,651.30. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.6%, to 5,022.21. It is down 4.4% since setting a record late last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 37,753.31, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1% to 15,683.37. Technology stocks fell after ASML, a Dutch company that is a major supplier to the semiconductor industry, reported orders for early 2024 that were weaker than analysts expected. Its U.S. stock trading fell 7.1%. Nvidia fell 3.9% and Broadcom fell 3.5%, making them the two heaviest weights in the S&P 500. Weakness in technology has overshadowed higher-than-expected profit reports from some major companies, including United Airlines. It climbed 17.4% after publishing results for the start of the year that were higher than those expected by analysts, driven by strong demand from business travelers. The sharp drop in oil prices eased investors' concerns about inflation, which contributed to lower Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.58% from 4.67% Tuesday evening. The two-year yield, which is closer to the Fed's expectations, fell to 4.92% from 4.99%. By Tuesday, yields had returned to their November levels after senior Federal Reserve officials suggested the central bank could keep its main interest rates steady for some time. He wants to have more confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards its 2% target. Its main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001. High interest rates hurt investment prices and increase the risk of recession, but Fed officials are concerned after a series of reports this year showed inflation remained higher than expected. Traders now mostly expect only one or two interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group data. That's down from forecasts of six or more at the start of the year. With little near-term help expected from easing interest rates, companies will need to post stronger profits to justify the sharp gains in their stock prices since the fall. Travelers fell 7.4% after insurers' quarterly results came in below forecasts. It faced more disaster losses. JB Hunt Transport Services fell 8.1% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue and results. It was partly affected by competition in the east of the country and by rising worker wages and other costs. On the winning side of Wall Street was Omnicom Group. It rose 1.6% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The marketing and communications company has highlighted growth trends in most markets around the world, outside the Middle East and Africa. Shares of Donald Trump's social media company also continued to fluctuate wildly, this time jumping 15.6%. This followed two consecutive losses of more than 14%. Experts say the stock is caught in frenzied trading activity, driven more by public opinion around the former president than by the company's business prospects. In oil trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 19 cents to $82.88 a barrel. It had lost $2.67 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 25 cents to $87.54 a barrel. The U.S. dollar slipped to 154.19 Japanese yen from 154.38 yen. The euro rose from $1.0673 to $1.0678. ___ AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjtv.com/news/national/ap-stock-market-today-asian-benchmarks-are-mixed-while-us-seems-committed-to-current-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos