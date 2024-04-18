Stock market today: Wall Street is higher after its four-day losing streak | national news

Connect with us

U.S. stock indexes are rising, putting the S&P 500 on track to potentially avoid its longest losing streak since October. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading Thursday, after posting its fourth straight loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145 points and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Stronger-than-expected profits from companies like homebuilder DR Horton and insurer Elevance Health helped support the market. Treasury yields also rose slightly in the bond market following the latest reports showing the U.S. economy remains stronger than expected.

(AP) Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Thursday as bond markets stabilized and more corporate profits flowed in.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2% before the bell.

Alaska Air, the carrier that suffered a mid-flight eruption from a door jam on a Boeing plane in January, suffered a $162 million loss in its latest quarter after grounding its entire fleet of Boeing 737 Max jets, but it forecasts better-than-expected profits for the current quarter. Its losses in the most recent quarter also narrowed, and shares were up more than 1% early Thursday.

Boeing has so far provided the airline with $162 million in compensation, and it said Thursday it would have made an adjusted profit of about $5 million if it had not grounded its jets Max.

Credit reporting company Equifax fell 9.5% after reporting sales that narrowly missed Wall Street's first-quarter sales targets. Weaker forecasts for the current quarter have pushed investors towards the exit.

Bond markets have stabilized since Tuesday, when Treasury yields climbed on rising interest rate expectations. can stay high for a while.

The 2-year Treasury yield held steady at Wednesday's level of 4.94%. The 10-year yield also fell slightly, to 4.58% compared to 4.59% on Wednesday.

Traders now mostly expect only one or two interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group data. This is down from forecasts for six or more at the beginning of the year.

With little near-term help expected from easing interest rates, companies will need to post stronger profits to justify the sharp gains in their stock prices since the fall.

Streaming giant Netflix reports its first quarter financial results after the bell on Thursday.

In Europe at midday, the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.4%, while the FTSE 100 in London edged up 0.2%. The German DAX remained unchanged.

Stocks were higher overall in Asian trading.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 38,079.70, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 16,468.07.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.1% to 3,074.22.

South Korea's Kospi led the region's gains, rising 2% to 2,634.70, while in Australia the S&P/ASX 500 rose 0.5% to 7,642.10.

In oil trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 36 cents to $82.33 a barrel. It lost $2.67 on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 44 cents to $86.85 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 154.40 Japanese yen from 154.38 yen. The euro rose from $1.0673 to $1.0675.

Tech stocks fell on Wednesday after ASML, a Dutch company that is a major supplier to the semiconductor industry, reported orders for early 2024 that were weaker than analysts expected.

Weakness in technology has overshadowed higher-than-expected profit reports from some major companies, including United Airlines.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, its fourth consecutive decline. That's down 4.4% since setting a record late last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%.

