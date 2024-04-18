Stock rebound loses steam as Netflix prepares to launch Big Tech profits





U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday as investors braced for Netflix (NFLX) to kick earnings season into high gear. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered just above the flat line after closing lower in the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped 0.3%, extending the tech sector's recent slump. Stocks have struggled on concerns that inflation may slow and the Federal Reserve may ease its interest rate cuts. Fed officials fueled those concerns Thursday with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterating that he does not expect a rate cut before the end of the year. This has put corporate profits front and center as investors closely monitor whether reports match high expectations. TSMC's (TSM) latest quarterly results were mixed: the Taiwanese chip giant warned about its growth prospects this year outside of its memory chip business, sending the stock down more than 5%. The company, however, reported an “insatiable” appetite for AI by posting higher quarterly profit. Focus on the results now turns to Netflix, the first of the large-cap technology companies to issue a report. The streaming leader's financial update later Thursday is seen by some as the first real test for stocks this earnings season, given that megacaps still play a big role in driving markets higher. U.S. bond yields, a recent headwind for stocks, rallied again on Thursday. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) rose six basis points, trading near 4.64%. Live8 updates Stocks fall in afternoon trading For the fourth day in a row, the S&P 500 was trading in the green at the start of the day and has now reversed lower. These measures come as several Fed officials have warned that they see no “urgency” to reduce interest rates. U.S. bond yields, a recent headwind for stocks, rose after the comments. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) rose six basis points, trading near 4.64%.

Gas prices: why a US region will see “sharp increases” this week Gasoline prices are on the rise nationally, with the West Coast seeing the largest increases over the past month. Now, drivers in the New England states will likely see an outsized increase at the pump. This week, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other Northeast states switched to a more expensive summer gasoline blend, pushing wholesale prices up from 0.30 to 0.30 .32 per gallon, said Tom Kloza, global manager of energy analysis at OPIS. “These increases will be out on the street by the end of the week,” Kloza told Yahoo Finance. “This region will see many sharp increases that will surprise consumers.” As of Thursday, the national average for gasoline stood at $3.67 per gallon, about a penny lower than a year ago. according to AAA data. Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Thursday, adding to three straight sessions of declines. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures were trading below $83 per barrel, while Brent (BZ=F), the international benchmark, was hovering around $87 per barrel. Learn more here.

Williams (Fed) sees no “urgency” to lower rates Jen Schonberger of Yahoo Finance reports: New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday he sees no “urgency” to cut interest rates, becoming the latest central bank official to push back the timetable for any easing of its monetary policy. Rates will have to come down at some point, he added, but it will depend on the economy. “I think we have interest rates that are gradually moving us toward our goals,” Williams said at a Semafor conference in Washington, DC. Investors have increasingly pushed back their rate cut expectations, pricing in the first cut in September with fewer and fewer chances of a second rate cut this year. Learn more here.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebound thanks to gains in Meta and Nvidia The tech-heavy S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose about 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, as they looked to recover from four straight days of drop. Shares of Meta (META) gained more than 3%, while Nvidia (NVDA) rose more than 1%, following the chipmaker's 4% decline in the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite seesawed earlier Thursday, but gained a foothold late in the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.8%, led by gains in the industrial and financial sectors.

Tesla shares fall to 52-week low Tesla (TSLA) fell more than 3% in early trading Thursday as shares of the electric vehicle giant continued their downward trend. Tesla stock is down about 40% year to date, hitting its lowest intraday level since January 2023. The stock weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), which struggled to stay in green territory after sliding more than 1% in the previous session.

S&P 500 tries to end four-day losing streak Stocks rose Thursday morning, driven by gains in the three major averages. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added 0.1% after technology stocks finished down more than 1% on Wednesday. In each of the previous sessions this week, the S&P 500 opened higher but was unable to maintain those gains throughout the day. The broader benchmark index has closed lower over the past four sessions. All eyes will be on Netflix (NFLX) this afternoon when the streaming giant reports its quarterly results after the closing bell. Netflix shares are up more than 25% year to date.

The Tesla debate continues One of the fun things about business writing: the jokes about a battleground title when it's put to the test. That battleground stock today is none other than Tesla (TSLA), which had a terrible 2024 for many reasons. The stock is down 11% over the past five trading sessions despite the company's new round of cost cuts. Shares are close to a 40% decline year to date. Today's pre-market banter from the Yahoo Finance newsroom focused on how slowly most investors have been moving to reverse the stock's price. Some analysts have changed their ratings, but the holdouts are holding on. Yahoo Finance Live director Valentina Caval and reporter Madison Mills crunched the numbers on this, and here's where things stand. While over 60% of analysts had a buy rating on Tesla last year, only 32% of analysts now have the same rating on the stock. Around 44% have a Hold rating, while 23% have a Sell rating.

And the warnings on US debt continue Bank of America CEO weighs in The IMF made waves this week at its spring meetings in Washington with its warnings about high US debt levels ($34 trillion and counting). Amid these warnings, we've seen 2- and 10-year Treasury yields rise and the air escape from momentum stocks like Nvidia (NVDA). Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan enters the U.S. debt conversation via a new interview with yours truly. So we really need to let the debt reach the right levels. And it's all good now, but it's something we have to worry about, Moynihan told me on Yahoo Finance. “It's not something where you sound the alarm and say we have to stop everything tomorrow. It's something you have to manage over the next decade, because a little bit of work every year represents a lot at the end of the decade.” You can watch our discussion on other issues, such as the situation for U.S. consumers, below. And there's more analysis on the company's earnings this week here.

