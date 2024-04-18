Facade of Copenhagen Stock Exchange collapses after fire DW 04/18/2024





Danish emergency services said on Thursday that the facade of the former Copenhagen Stock Exchange building had collapsed after a devastating fire weakened the structure on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, the facade collapsed,” Copenhagen emergency services said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. Authorities said no one was injured and all workers on site had been evacuated. Restoration before the 400th anniversary Half of the structure was destroyed on Tuesday and its 54-metre-high spire toppled after the fire broke out during restoration work ahead of the building's 400th anniversary. The spire, which was later repotted, was saved, as were hundreds of works of art that were quickly removed from the burning structure. Although fire and rescue services declared the fire “under control”, they continued to battle it three days later. On Thursday, a video circulated online showing the facade collapsing as smoke continued to rise from the structure. The spire of the building, 54 meters high, is believed to have been rescued from the scene after it fell through the roof. Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/IMAGO Environment cordoned off, investigation underway Authorities have closed a number of nearby streets and firefighters plan to remain on scene for at least another day. Police said a major investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire, which broke out under the building's copper roof, adding: “It is a complicated process and it may take several months before so that we can find an answer.” Commissioned by King Christian IV, the building was constructed between 1619 and 1640 and housed the country's stock exchange until the 1970s. The Copenhagen Stock Exchange was one of the most popular and recognizable buildings in the Danish capital. Image: Volker Preusser/Imago Images js/sms (AFP, dpa)

