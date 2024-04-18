Public Affairs Office | Federal Agencies Launch Portal for Public Reporting of Anticompetitive Practices in Health Care





The Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today launched an easily accessible online portal for the public to report health care practices that may harm competition. The online portal, HealthyCompetition.gov, allows the public to report potentially unfair and anticompetitive health care practices to the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and the FTC. The launch of the new portal advances the The Biden-Harris Administration's Efforts to Reduce Health Care and Prescription Drug Costs and help create more competitive and equitable health care markets for patients, providers, payers and workers. Competition in health care is crucial to ensuring fair, competitive health care wages and affordable, quality health care for all Americans, said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Department's Antitrust Division. of Justice. Launch today of HealthyCompetition.gov a one-stop shop for reporting potential violations of our competition laws to the Department of Justice and the FTC will allow the agencies to collaborate early and often, helping to promote economic opportunity and fairness for all. Too often we hear about how unfair competitive methods and monopolistic practices can deprive Americans of access to high-quality, affordable health care, said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. This joint initiative between the FTC, DOJ, and HHS will provide agencies with a crucial channel to hear the public's views, strengthening our work to control illegal business practices that harm consumers and workers. Americans depend on competitive health care markets to provide quality choices and lower coverage costs. That's why we're working to combat anticompetitive practices in health care markets, said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. The Biden-Harris Administration and HHS know it is our responsibility to end monopolistic and anticompetitive practices that harm the delivery of health care to Americans. Information provided by the public will help eradicate these behaviors. The complaints will be subject to preliminary review by staff of the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and the FTC. If a complaint raises sufficient antitrust concerns or is linked to HHS authorities, it will be selected for further investigation by the appropriate agency. This action may lead to the opening of a formal investigation. The privacy policies that govern information submitted through the Portal, including any personal information that members of the public choose to provide, can be found in the DOJ Privacy Policy, the DOJ Antitrust Division Privacy Policy regarding the plaintiffs and FTC Privacy Policy HealthyCompetition.gov is the latest effort by the Department of Justice, the FTC, and HHS to promote competition in health care markets to ensure that every American has access to high-quality, affordable care. As announcement in December 2023, the Department of Justice, FTC, and HHS continued to collaborate on new initiatives, including a joint project information request to solicit comments on the impact of control of health care by private equity and other corporations on Americans.

