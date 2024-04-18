Scott Leads Efforts to Roll Back SEC Climate Disclosure Rule





Washington, D.C. Ranking Member Tim Scott (R-S.C.) today introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to overturn the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) sweeping climate disclosure rule, which would bury public companies under red tape, would increase costs for consumers and stifle the economy. opportunity. All Republicans serving on the Senate Banking Committee, including Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Mike Rounds (RS.D.), Thom Tillis (RN.C.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont. ) joined the Ranking Member Resolution. Senators Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Cornyn (R-Texas), John Thune (RS.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho) ), Joe Manchin (DW.Va.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ron Johnson ( R-Wis.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.) , Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tommy Tuberville ( R-Ala.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) also joined the ARC. The SEC's final climate disclosure rule threatens economic opportunities across the country and must be rescinded. Time and again, SEC Chairman Gensler has ignored the real impacts of his aggressive regulatory agenda in his dogged pursuit of left-wing policy priorities. This rule is no exception. The SEC's mission is to regulate our capital markets and ensure that all Americans can safely share in their economic success so as not to impose a partisan climate agenda on corporate America. This rule is the worst federal overreach, and the SEC should stay its course, » Ranking Member Scott said. BACKGROUND Under Gensler's presidency, the SEC has pursued one of the most aggressive regulatory agendas in the agency's history, with the agency on track to propose and finalize more than 60 rules with limited public comment periods and inadequate cost-benefit analyses. Through rigorous congressional oversight, Ranking Member Scott continued to oppose the widespread impact and confusion created by the agencies' proposed rules on our capital markets, America's retirement savers and businesses of all sizes. In February 2023, Ranking Member Scott, House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (RN.C.-10), and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Bill Huizenga (R -Mich.-04), sent a letter addressed to Chairman Gary Gensler demanding records and other information related to the proposed climate disclosure rule, including responses to previous requests from numerous House and Senate members that President Gensler did not provide. Republican leaders stressed that the proposed rule goes beyond the mission, expertise and authority of the SEC and that if finalized in any form, it would needlessly harm consumers, workers and the American economy. Last June, Ranking Member Scott joined with the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.-01), to demand answers from the SEC on its role in facilitating the European Union's (EU) progressive climate agenda, which could be imposed on American businesses. Despite constant requests, the SEC has failed produce documents on their involvement in climate-related EU disclosure policies, as well as labor and social justice initiatives, that would harm a wide range of US companies and weaken US capital markets . The SEC's actions and repeated obstruction of Congressional oversight are particularly concerning given that enforcing EU policies would circumvent US regulatory and legal processes and allow foreign governments to dictate their climate and economic policy to companies. American. At a hearing in September, the Ranking Member pressed Chairman Gensler about the agency's aggressive rules, lack of transparency, and lack of response to Congressional requests. Ranking Member Scott had requested the President to testify since February 2023. Following the hearing, Capitol Account Underlines Chairman Gensler's refusal to respond to requests for congressional oversight from minority members of the Senate Banking Committee. After the SEC's announcement of the final climate disclosure rule, Ranking Member Scott stated his intention to use the Congressional Review Act process to fight the rule and its implementation, calling it: the worst excess of the federal government. ###

